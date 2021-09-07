設計網頁其實沒有很難，只要有適合的工具，或許就可以馬上學會，Quickn Easy Web Builder 就是一款方便的網頁設計工具，視覺化的設計方式和操作文書軟體差不多，我只能說操作是可以很簡單上手的，整體的美觀就得靠每個人來努力了，不過若是沒有設計概念也不用太灰心，因為也是有內建一些模板可以快速套用，若是老闆今天交代了一個你不熟悉的網頁設計工作，或許這款工具就可以幫上忙，或是有心想要學網頁設計的，也可以從視覺化的設計工具開始唷！
限時免費：https://www.giveawayoftheday.com/quick-n-easy-web-builder-7-5/
△ 進入活動頁面之後，點選 Download Now Quickn Easy Web Builder 就可以下載到活動的壓縮檔案。
△ 壓縮檔案內包含有 Quickn Easy Web Builder 的安裝檔案以及活動序號，或是可以直接到文末下載免安裝版。
△ 開啟軟體後會跳出啟動視窗，輸入自己的信箱與活動序號，點選 Activate 來啟動。
△ 啟動成功就可以看到以上視窗，重新啟動軟體就可以開始使用囉！
軟體特色有：
- Outputs HTML5, CSS3, XHTML, PHP.
- Use Blocks to quickly add pre-defined elements to the page.
- Site Management. Easily add, edit, clone and structure your web pages from a single file.
- Easily create forms using the built-in Form Wizard or manually with a large selection of form tools.
- Built-in PHP form processor (send email, upload file to a folder on the server).
- Advanced graphics tools like shapes, rotation, shadows, reflection and more than 50 other image effects.
- Publish to local drive or a FTP/SecureFTP server using the build-in FTP manager.
- Built-in Slide Shows, Photo Galleries, Rollover images, Logos etc.
- Sitemap generator.
- PayPal eCommerce Tools.
- Many navigation tools available: Navigation bars, tab menus, dropdown menus, slidemenus.
- Template support. Already more than 100 templates available!
- Support for YouTube, Vimeo, HTML5 Video/Audio and many other video formats and much more!
更多軟體畫面：（支援 Windows、Mac 與 Linux 作業系統）
https://www.quickandeasywebbuilder.com/index.html
免安裝版：
Quickn Easy Web Builder 7.5.7z（GOOGLE下載）
Quickn Easy Web Builder 7.5.7z（1DRV下載）
Quickn Easy Web Builder 7.5.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Quickn Easy Web Builder 7.5.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Quickn Easy Web Builder 7.5.7z（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：12.20 MB