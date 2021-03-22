Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 限時免費序號 License

自從大家開始使用 SSD 之後，硬碟空間縮減，無除了清空垃圾來騰出空間之外，重複檔案也是佔據空間的元凶，不信的話大家可以試著掃描重複檔案看看！這次限時免費的是 Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 重複檔案清除工具，Wise 系列軟體應該不用我多說，很多款 Wise 工具我都頗喜愛的！為什麼電腦內會有重複檔案呢？有可能是檔案疏於管理，有時候這邊想放一份、那邊也想放一份，時間久了重複的檔案會變多，若是 10 多個大檔案的話，可能就會佔據很多空間，這時候就使用 Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 來清理看看吧！

限時免費：https://www.comss.ru/page.php?id=6922

△ 這次限時免費的是國外網站，有我也看不懂的語言，不過活動的檔案是安裝及註冊版，免安裝版本也可以使用，可以直接在文末直接下載。

更多使用介紹可以參考免費版本：Wise Duplicate Finder 你知道重複檔案也佔據很多空間嗎？

安裝版：
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.42.exe（GOOGLE下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.42.exe（1DRV下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.42.exe（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.42.exe（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.42.exe（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：2.44 MB

免安裝版：
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.7z（GOOGLE下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.7z（1DRV下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Wise Duplicate Finder Pro 1.3.4.7z（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：1.52 MB

