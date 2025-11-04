Greenshot 1.3.304 具有編輯功能的螢幕擷圖工具
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（MEGA下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（1DRV下載）
檔案大小：1.91 MB
Greenshot - a free screenshot tool optimized for productivity.
目前的螢幕擷取畫面: 3 之 3. 說明. Greenshot allows you to create and process screenshots. Greenshot can be used by pressing the Print-Key or ...
Greenshot - a free screenshot tool optimized for productivity. ... Latest version. Greenshot-RELEASE-1.2.9.129 28 Jan 2017 ...
Greenshot is a free and open source screenshot program for Microsoft Windows. It is developed by Thomas Braun, Jens Klingen and Robin Krom and published ...
Popular Alternatives to Greenshot for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome, Firefox and more. Explore 135 apps like Greenshot, all suggested and ranked by the ...
Greenshot 是一款免費的螢幕抓圖工具，可以擷取全螢幕、視窗、指定區域、上次區域、擷取 Internet Explorer 整個網頁。
截圖工具推薦2：Snipaste · 截圖工具推薦3：Snapshot · 截圖工具推薦4：PicPick · 截圖工具推薦5：ShareX · 截圖工具推薦6：Lightshot · 截圖工具推薦7：Greenshot ...
Greenshot 是一個免費的，無論是個人或商業都可使用的螢幕截圖軟體。
「Greenshot」 是一款螢幕抓圖工具！ 因為吉娜因為上班的需求，常常需要截圖，但是又不需要整屏幕全擷，往往需要的都只是畫面上的冰山一角罷！ 全擷了又擔心解析差影響圖片品質！
Greenshot 是一個完全免費，而且非常輕巧的螢幕擷圖軟體。它支援全螢幕擷取、視窗擷取、區域擷取，還能擷取長網頁呢！它可輸出成許多常見的圖片格式，例如常見 ...