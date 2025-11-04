Greenshot 1.3.304 具有編輯功能的螢幕擷圖工具

Greenshot是一套體積算小的螢幕擷圖軟體，但是功能一點都不馬虎，除了全螢幕、視窗以及區塊的抓取範圍外，還可以直接抓取上一次的擷圖範圍，若是有需要特殊抓某一區塊的畫面，這功能的設計就顯得非常的棒！除此之外他還有從剪貼簿以及檔案載入圖片的功能，載入圖片後可以使用內建的簡易編輯功能，小小軟體功能性的確不賴！

系統列可以呼喚出操作選單，或是透過快捷鍵來操作。

我們來看看這個軟體的設定，基本的功能一點也不少，可以設定是否擷取滑鼠，並且設置抓圖前的間隔時間；抓圖後所要進行的動作也可以有多種選擇，可以進入編輯模式、複製到剪貼簿、列印圖片、另存檔案、直接儲存或是直接E-Mail發送，這幾種選項已經可以滿足大部分人的需求。

而簡易的編輯功能包含了繪製矩形、繪製橢圓、拉直線、拉箭頭、文字、顏色框、模糊以及裁切的功能，而且邊框的功能也都能自定義顏色以及線條寬度，這些功能的確已經非常足夠使用，若真的要說功能不足，則是缺少了透明度以及插入其他圖片的功能，若能補足就會更完美囉！

http://getgreenshot.org/

免安裝版：
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（MEGA下載）
Greenshot 1.3.304.7z（1DRV下載）
檔案大小：1.91 MB

2025 Greenshot 免費小巧實用的螢幕截圖工具
哇哇
哇哇
2025-11-04
Screenshots

Greenshot - a free screenshot tool optimized for productivity.

Greenshot (Unofficial) - 在Windows 上免費下載並安裝

目前的螢幕擷取畫面: 3 之 3. 說明. Greenshot allows you to create and process screenshots. Greenshot can be used by pressing the Print-Key or ...

Downloads

Greenshot - a free screenshot tool optimized for productivity. ... Latest version. Greenshot-RELEASE-1.2.9.129 28 Jan 2017 ...

Greenshot

Greenshot is a free and open source screenshot program for Microsoft Windows. It is developed by Thomas Braun, Jens Klingen and Robin Krom and published ...

Greenshot Alternatives and Similar Software

Popular Alternatives to Greenshot for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome, Firefox and more. Explore 135 apps like Greenshot, all suggested and ranked by the ...

Greenshot v1.3.296 繁體中文版 &ndash; 免費的螢幕抓圖工具

Greenshot 是一款免費的螢幕抓圖工具，可以擷取全螢幕、視窗、指定區域、上次區域、擷取 Internet Explorer 整個網頁。

7款最佳電腦截圖工具推薦與實用方法

截圖工具推薦2：Snipaste · 截圖工具推薦3：Snapshot · 截圖工具推薦4：PicPick · 截圖工具推薦5：ShareX · 截圖工具推薦6：Lightshot · 截圖工具推薦7：Greenshot ...

螢幕擷取 Greenshot 繁中免安裝版 &ndash; 免費資源網路社群

Greenshot 是一個免費的，無論是個人或商業都可使用的螢幕截圖軟體。

Greenshot 便捷又好用的電腦螢幕截圖軟體 (安裝免安裝) 繁體中 ...

「Greenshot」 是一款螢幕抓圖工具！ 因為吉娜因為上班的需求，常常需要截圖，但是又不需要整屏幕全擷，往往需要的都只是畫面上的冰山一角罷！ 全擷了又擔心解析差影響圖片品質！

Greenshot 1.2.10.6 可攜式版for Windows : 完全免費

Greenshot 是一個完全免費，而且非常輕巧的螢幕擷圖軟體。它支援全螢幕擷取、視窗擷取、區域擷取，還能擷取長網頁呢！它可輸出成許多常見的圖片格式，例如常見 ...