.Ultimate Collection Font Bundle

您在尋找高品質的免費英文字體嗎？讓小編介紹一下 Ultimate Collection Font Bundle，裡面包含：125+ 種獨家優質字體，風格相當多樣，有襯線字體、無襯線字體、平板字體、腳本字體、裝飾字體、黑體字字體、手寫字體等，這些免費英文字體價值超過 1989 美元，換算台幣超過 6 萬元，現在正推出限時免費下載，一共 125 款包含終身的商業使用授權，立馬收下就賺到！另外本篇文章再加碼 Hand Lettered Font Bundle 共 67 款字型，也價值 830 美金，看到本篇文章直接爽賺 90000 元台幣。

限時免費：https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ultimate-collection-font-bundle/ref/2025266/

Ultimate Collection Font Bundle

進入 Ultimate Collection Font Bundle 限時免費頁面後，點擊右側的 Downlaod For Free 即可免費下載 138+ 款英文字體。

英文手寫字體

此次的限時免費需要登入才可以下載，可以透過 FB 或 Google 快速登入。

英文手寫字型

安裝後就能夠使用啦，非常推薦各位收下，一次 350+ 款相當有成就感！限時免費連結放在下面，趕快趁免費去收藏起來吧。

備份打包：
Ultimate Collection Font Bundle.zip（GOOGLE下載）
Ultimate Collection Font Bundle.zip（1DRV下載）
Ultimate Collection Font Bundle.zip（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Ultimate Collection Font Bundle.zip（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Ultimate Collection Font Bundle.zip（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：30.35 MB

再加碼 830 美金 67 款字型 Hand Lettered Font Bundle

Hand Lettered Font Bundle

限時免費：https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hand-lettered-font-bundle-2/ref/2025266/

Hand Lettered Font Bundle

進入 Hand Lettered Font Bundle 限時免費頁面後，點擊右側的 Downlaod For Free 即可免費下載 67+ 款英文字體。

無襯線字體

登入後下載就會自動開始啦，下載之後解壓縮之後，就能夠看到 67 款英文字型囉！

備份打包：
Hand Lettered Font Bundle.zip（GOOGLE下載）
Hand Lettered Font Bundle.zip（1DRV下載）
Hand Lettered Font Bundle.zip（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Hand Lettered Font Bundle.zip（RAPIDGATOR下載）
Hand Lettered Font Bundle.zip（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：8.78 MB

