有沒有好看的英文字體？最近投資公司高盛集團發行一款全新字體 Goldman Sans，這款字體相當特別，Goldman Sans 字體的 License 提到：可以完全免費使用沒有問題，唯一一個要求就是請勿拿來批評高盛集團。若下載了字體就代表同意他們的規範，雖然名義上是一款免費字體，不過高盛集團保有完整的所有權，若你違反協議他們能夠隨時終止大家使用的權利。算是一款非常特別的免費英文字體，各位若有需要的話，趕快收下吧。你也可以參考：造字工房 99 種特殊中文字型免費下載
由於文章首段提到 License 的部分，為了讓大家安心使用，還是提供原文讓大家參考：
C.c. The User may not use the Licensed Font Software to disparage or suggest any affiliation with or endorsement by Goldman Sachs.
D.2 This License shall terminate and become null and void for any use that does not comply with any of the conditions in this License. Further, Goldman Sachs may terminate this License, without notice to the User, for any reason or no reason at all and at any time, completely at Goldman Sachs's sole discretion
Goldman Sans 這款字體設計由三個核心元素組成：乾淨、現代、可信賴。
字體設計的部分，將高度拉高，當字體較小時，能夠有效的增加字體易讀性。同時壓縮了左右的寬度，在不影響閱讀的情況下，讓空間效率更有效的運用。
Goldman Sans 輕微的將字體消邊，能夠幫助增加文字易讀性。
由於高盛是一家投資公司，對於數字的要求力道更強，經過多次的修正及設計，終於設計出最佳的數字型態，就算一整頁都是滿滿的數字報表，用 Goldman Sans 字體來呈現，卻不會有令人感到冰冷的感覺。
大寫字體及數字的設計也經過不斷的優化，讓字體看起來更平衡、更好閱讀，讓數據能夠在眾多資料中更加聚焦。各位若在工作上常常 Key 報表的話，不妨試試看 Goldman Sans 字體是否如他們所說的這麼神奇吧！
https://design.gs.com/d/design-system/foundation/typography/
字型下載：
GoldmanSans.zip（GOOGLE下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（1DRV下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（MEDIAFIRE下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（RAPIDGATOR下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：1.65 MB