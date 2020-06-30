有沒有好看的英文字體？最近投資公司高盛集團發行一款全新字體 Goldman Sans，這款字體相當特別，Goldman Sans 字體的 License 提到：可以完全免費使用沒有問題，唯一一個要求就是請勿拿來批評高盛集團。若下載了字體就代表同意他們的規範，雖然名義上是一款免費字體，不過高盛集團保有完整的所有權，若你違反協議他們能夠隨時終止大家使用的權利。算是一款非常特別的免費英文字體，各位若有需要的話，趕快收下吧。你也可以參考：造字工房 99 種特殊中文字型免費下載

D.2 This License shall terminate and become null and void for any use that does not comply with any of the conditions in this License. Further, Goldman Sachs may terminate this License, without notice to the User, for any reason or no reason at all and at any time, completely at Goldman Sachs's sole discretion