Goldman Sans

有沒有好看的英文字體？最近投資公司高盛集團發行一款全新字體 Goldman Sans，這款字體相當特別，Goldman Sans 字體的 License 提到：可以完全免費使用沒有問題，唯一一個要求就是請勿拿來批評高盛集團。若下載了字體就代表同意他們的規範，雖然名義上是一款免費字體，不過高盛集團保有完整的所有權，若你違反協議他們能夠隨時終止大家使用的權利。算是一款非常特別的免費英文字體，各位若有需要的話，趕快收下吧。你也可以參考：造字工房 99 種特殊中文字型免費下載

Goldman Sans

由於文章首段提到 License 的部分，為了讓大家安心使用，還是提供原文讓大家參考：

C.c. The User may not use the Licensed Font Software to disparage or suggest any affiliation with or endorsement by Goldman Sachs.

D.2 This License shall terminate and become null and void for any use that does not comply with any of the conditions in this License. Further, Goldman Sachs may terminate this License, without notice to the User, for any reason or no reason at all and at any time, completely at Goldman Sachs's sole discretion


Goldman Sans

Goldman Sans 這款字體設計由三個核心元素組成：乾淨、現代、可信賴。

優化數字顯示字體

Goldman Sans

字體設計的部分，將高度拉高，當字體較小時，能夠有效的增加字體易讀性。同時壓縮了左右的寬度，在不影響閱讀的情況下，讓空間效率更有效的運用。

Goldman Sans

Goldman Sans 輕微的將字體消邊，能夠幫助增加文字易讀性。

Goldman Sans

由於高盛是一家投資公司，對於數字的要求力道更強，經過多次的修正及設計，終於設計出最佳的數字型態，就算一整頁都是滿滿的數字報表，用 Goldman Sans 字體來呈現，卻不會有令人感到冰冷的感覺。

免費可商用字體

免費可商用英文字體

大寫字體及數字的設計也經過不斷的優化，讓字體看起來更平衡、更好閱讀，讓數據能夠在眾多資料中更加聚焦。各位若在工作上常常 Key 報表的話，不妨試試看 Goldman Sans 字體是否如他們所說的這麼神奇吧！

https://design.gs.com/d/design-system/foundation/typography/

字型下載：
GoldmanSans.zip（GOOGLE下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（1DRV下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（MEDIAFIRE下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（RAPIDGATOR下載）
GoldmanSans.zip（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：1.65 MB

Goldman Sans 高盛集團全新推出英文字體，要怎麼用都可以唯一要求就是不能批評他們 相關文章

訪客留言

Goldman Sans 高盛集團全新推出英文字體，要怎麼用都可以唯一要求就是不能批評他們 參考資料

Goldman Sans: Kostenlose Schrift von Goldman Sachs ist eine Lizenzfalle - Golem.de
Our Firm - Goldman Sachs
Overview. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of&nbsp;...
思源黑體修改版「思源柔黑體」字型免費下載 - 免費資源網路社群
開啟自家製字型工房的「源柔ゴシック」頁面，裡頭會有詳盡介紹和說明，可以知道這款字體是由「思源黑體（Noto Sans CJK、Source Han Sans）」日本語部分修改而來，&nbsp;...
Adobe 開發全新字體：開源思源宋體現可免費下載！ | HKITBLOG | 立場新聞
高盛推出免費字體Goldman Sans 但使用是有條件的… | PCM
2 天前 - 高盛（ Goldman Sachs ）大家應該知道是一家投資銀行，以及同 Apple 合作推出 Apple Card 。不過從此之後，高盛這個名字又多一個身份——字體，&nbsp;...
Goldman Sans: Kostenlose Schrift von Goldman Sachs ist eine Lizenzfalle - Golem.de-Forum
免費字體「思源黑體」下載教學— BFA 簡報
Google 公司將此字體另取名為Noto Sans CJK 釋出，但字形本身（包括西文、數字）和Adobe 的版本完全一樣，僅是名字不一樣而已。 下載方法介紹：. 1&nbsp;...
做出高質感網站，必須知道的網頁字體應用* 造九頑五- 網站專家
免費的網路字體我都使用Google Fonts，上面有接近一千種的字體供大家挑選使用， ... 目前可以選的也只有「Noto Sans 思源黑體」，但思源黑體就非常好用了！ ... 此篇，最後面有測試將Google字體拿掉後的測試成績：WordPress優化神器！ ... 網路字型機制，是依據您網頁上使用的文字，動態的產生並下載您需要的字&nbsp;...
Goldman Sachs Adopts ‘Goldman Sans’ To Harmonize With Modern Finance World - Corporate B2B Sales &am
Goldman Sans stories at Techdirt.