CCleaner 是一套增進系統效能的工具程式，可以幫你移除不再使用的檔案，以及無用的暫存檔，讓你的電腦可以運作的更順暢、效能更佳！並且讓你節省更多的硬碟空間！

它可以清除不再使用的檔案，包含 Windows 系統本身產生的檔案，Internet Explorer、Mozilla瀏覽器產生的檔案，還有其他應用程式產生的暫存檔，通通可以幫你清除。還提供清除登錄檔 Registry 的工具，可以幫你掃描所有系統應用程式，挑出沒有使用的來清除，並且有備份功能，可以重新還原，避免誤?重要系統登錄檔。軟體介面簡潔，沒有廢話，但你最需要的功能它就發揮到極致。這套軟體完全免費，作者還提供一個討論區http://forum.ccleaner.com，讓大家談談使用心得，還可以提供建議給作者喔！

哇哇評:

每次更新這個軟體我也才清理一次垃圾

真是有夠懶惰的啦^^

但是這軟體也還真是不賴，現在想到清潔的第一首選

v5.48.6834 (25 Oct 2018)

Browser Cleaning

- Added workaround for cleaning Edge while in the ‘suspended’ state on Windows 10, build 1809. This workaround is temporary while we consider a more permanent solution.

- Fixed cleaning of Edge cookies in Windows 10

- Fixed a bug where cleaning Firefox Internet History would corrupt the profile



Feature Previews

- Added support for ‘feature previews’ (limited release of features in development)

- Keep your eyes peeled for forthcoming feature previews!



General

- Renewed our digital security certificate as the previous one was due to expire.

- The certificate publisher has been updated from ‘Piriform Ltd.’ to ‘Piriform Software Ltd.’



免安裝版：檔案大小：9.83 MB近期正夯的【 CCleaner Enhancer 】裡面附加了更多的清理項目，將一些普遍的常用的軟體暫存項目也添加在內，也就是可以把系統清理得更乾淨唷！上圖就是清理的比較，一起來試試看吧！將此檔案放入軟體目錄內：檔案大小：872 KB