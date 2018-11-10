CCleaner 是一套增進系統效能的工具程式，可以幫你移除不再使用的檔案，以及無用的暫存檔，讓你的電腦可以運作的更順暢、效能更佳！並且讓你節省更多的硬碟空間！
還提供清除登錄檔 Registry 的工具，可以幫你掃描所有系統應用程式，挑出沒有使用的來清除，並且有備份功能，可以重新還原，避免誤?重要系統登錄檔。
軟體介面簡潔，沒有廢話，但你最需要的功能它就發揮到極致。
這套軟體完全免費，作者還提供一個討論區http://forum.ccleaner.com，讓大家談談使用心得，還可以提供建議給作者喔！
http://www.piriform.com/ccleaner
哇哇評:
每次更新這個軟體我也才清理一次垃圾
真是有夠懶惰的啦^^
但是這軟體也還真是不賴，現在想到清潔的第一首選
v5.48.6834 (25 Oct 2018)
Browser Cleaning
- Added workaround for cleaning Edge while in the ‘suspended’ state on Windows 10, build 1809. This workaround is temporary while we consider a more permanent solution.
- Fixed cleaning of Edge cookies in Windows 10
- Fixed a bug where cleaning Firefox Internet History would corrupt the profile
Feature Previews
- Added support for ‘feature previews’ (limited release of features in development)
- Keep your eyes peeled for forthcoming feature previews!
General
- Renewed our digital security certificate as the previous one was due to expire.
- The certificate publisher has been updated from ‘Piriform Ltd.’ to ‘Piriform Software Ltd.’
免安裝版：
CCleaner 5.48.6834.7z（MediaFire下載）
CCleaner 5.48.6834.7z（Rapidgator下載）
CCleaner 5.48.6834.7z（ZippyShare下載）
CCleaner 5.48.6834.7z（YunFile下載）
CCleaner 5.48.6834.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：9.83 MB
近期正夯的【CCleaner Enhancer】裡面附加了更多的清理項目，將一些普遍的常用的軟體暫存項目也添加在內，也就是可以把系統清理得更乾淨唷！上圖就是清理的比較，一起來試試看吧！
將此檔案放入軟體目錄內：
winapp2.ini（官方下載）
winapp2.ini（MediaFire下載）
winapp2.ini（Rapidgator下載）
winapp2.ini（ZippyShare下載）
winapp2.ini（本站下載）
檔案大小：872 KB