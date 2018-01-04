Process Meter 1.10 系統即時狀態圖表化，工程師拉報告方便工具

2018-01-04 11:10:10 哇哇


工程師管理的電腦系統可能很多台，一定都會有方便的工具來輔助，不管是監控或是拉資料做報告，今天分享的 Process Meter 就可以很快地拉出系統狀態圖表，雖然說樣式感覺很陽春，但是也很工程師 Style 啊！工具軟體打開之後，截張圖片就可以做報告，或是即時分析系統狀態的異常，小小工具雖然功能不是符合所有朋友都使用，不過對於工程師說或許還算實用吧！

資料一共有 6 種不同的圖表，有 CPU usage、Handles、Threads、Memory usage、VM size 與 Address space，對我來說大概也只有對於 CPU 和記憶體比較理解，其他資訊對我來說無用^^，還是趕快推薦更適合的人吧！



可以簡單的設定 limit，超過限制的數值時就會顯示紅色，不能自己調整顏色是稍嫌可惜，期待這款工具可以更進步囉！

此外～他還有指令模式可以用，更方便工程師排程將資訊記錄下來

>processmeter.exe [-host:<hostname>] [-user:<username>] [-pswd:<password>] [-mode:<mode>] [-limit:<limit>]
Where
  <hostname>    -    host name or IP address of the destination host. If this parameter is not specified, application will check local system
  <username>    -    this parameter allows you to specify account that should be used for connection with remote system
  <password>    -    password for connection. If password contains space character(s), use quotation marks to wrap parameter
  <mode>    -    one of the following strings:　cpu、handles、threads、memory、vmem、addrspace
  <limit>    -    using this parameter you may setup threshould for specified "view" mode (see "-mode" parameter). Process Meter will show red colored bar when a process uses resources over specified limit. Note: when you are using "memory", "vmem" or "addspace" mode, limit is specified in KB (e.g. "-limit:5000" sets threshold to 5,000 KB)

http://www.ks-soft.net/hostmon.eng/procmeter/index.htm

免安裝版：
Process Meter 1.10.rar（MediaFire下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（Rapidgator下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（ZippyShare下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（YunFile下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（本站下載）
檔案大小：468 KB

最新資訊請訂閱粉絲團：

更多資訊請參考：
開箱 ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX370 輕薄卻有狂效能，360 度翻轉時尚有型
【開箱】微軟經典閃靈鯊，體驗 DPI 範圍 400-3200 的終極靈敏度
開箱 ROG STRIX GD30 電競主機，白冰戰盾具備效能與獨特多變的外型
跌跌撞撞自架站一路向前，遠振資訊台灣 SSD VPS 推薦|虛擬主機走這|台灣 VPS 走這

Process Meter 1.10 系統即時狀態圖表化，工程師拉報告方便工具 相關文章


訪客留言

Process Meter 1.10 系統即時狀態圖表化，工程師拉報告方便工具 參考資料

友環公司-系統工具
Piriform CCleaner 系統最佳化工具 SmartHeap 電腦最佳化軟體 SuperSpeed 虛擬硬碟軟體&amp;系統優化工具 ... 是SPEC所推出的最新一代、擁有產業標準化及CPU密集型基準(benchmark)測試套件，更是最強的系統處理器、內存子系統和編譯器。
自動化測試 手札: 十月 2015
資料庫層：開發者或 DBA可以使用資料庫專用的最佳化工具 ．Operating System Level ... ．Run processes that consume resources (CPU, memory, disk, network) on the web and database servers
國立清華大學開放式課程OpenCourseWare(NTHU, OCW) - 流體力學
【開放式課程】迎戰科技業必先研讀清交最愛的周志遠教授OS小寶典，讓您的CPU、MEMORY、I/O ... Kinetic Process of Materials , review of thermodynamics and kinetics , irreversible process , kirkendall effect , thermally activated ...
電腦學習園地 :: 痞客邦 PIXNET ::
23 增加相片的清晰度 銳利化工具 與模糊工具 24 自動調整影像與曲線 25 曲線調整練習 26 亮度對比與色階調整 ... 100 鏡射與Zoomfactor 系統 變數 101 課本5 60 1 102 課本5 60 2 103 課本5 60 3 104 課本5 60 4 105 課本5 44 1 106 ...
2012年04月 210套 系統工具+電腦技術+網路網頁工具+語言翻譯+遠 ...
Glary Utilities Pro 2.42.0.1389 繁體中文/簡體中文/英文正式版(超強20合1系統管理、最佳化工具) ... Process Lasso Pro v3.84.3 繁/簡/英文合輯版(獨特的調試級別的系統優化工具軟體) 超級兔子 v9.032 繁體中文正式版(診斷一台電腦系統的CPU、顯示卡、硬碟的 ...
(只能在藍光光碟機讀取)XYZ 2017年史上軟體最強容量最大 共200G ...
Advanced SystemCare Pro 9.4.0.1130 全方位電腦加速、系統最佳化工具 AdvancedRun 1.03 提供比 Windows ... CPUMon 2.1 桌面即時顯示 CPU 使用狀態 工具 CPU-V 1.22 偵測中央處理器是否支援虛擬化技術 CPU-Z 1.77.0 硬體基本規格檢查工具 ...
25大Software Engineer檔案 | LinkedIn
數年國內、外接案實務開發經驗 台灣上市公司全國機房環境監控系統參與設計開發 台灣數個券商看盤軟體參與設計開發 台灣商家、學校使用觸控式廣告機設計開發 多種客製化工具開發 ...
Linux系統效能分析與探討 - [20] 豪華的系統監看工具 - nmon - ...
如果您嚮往在console上也能有圖形化工具 ，那推薦您使用nmon。這是孤陋寡聞的我在幾天前跟客戶在追一個資料庫performance的問題時，赫然發現到的 ...
資訊管理人員 的相似工作 - 1111人力銀行
相似資訊管理人員且同為資訊助理人員的職缺有：【資安所】系統服務中心-系統評估組-資安培訓人才(派遣) CTTI17-041、【資安所】系統服務中心-系統評估組-資安培訓人才(派遣) CTTI17-042、【資安所】系統服務中心-系統評估組-資安培育人才(派遣) CTTI17-039 ...
企业流程管理建议书.doc - MBA智库文档，领先的管理资源分享平台
重點功能 : 流程模型化與最佳化工具 Ultimus Process Designer – 提供流程模型化工具 ... Office 2000 sp3+ (含Access) Hardware Requirement BPM Server CPU :PIII-800+ MHz Memory :1GB Total Disk Storage :30GB Flostation Server CPU : PIII-800+ MHz ...