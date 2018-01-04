工程師管理的電腦系統可能很多台，一定都會有方便的工具來輔助，不管是監控或是拉資料做報告，今天分享的 Process Meter 就可以很快地拉出系統狀態圖表，雖然說樣式感覺很陽春，但是也很工程師 Style 啊！工具軟體打開之後，截張圖片就可以做報告，或是即時分析系統狀態的異常，小小工具雖然功能不是符合所有朋友都使用，不過對於工程師說或許還算實用吧！
可以簡單的設定 limit，超過限制的數值時就會顯示紅色，不能自己調整顏色是稍嫌可惜，期待這款工具可以更進步囉！
此外～他還有指令模式可以用，更方便工程師排程將資訊記錄下來
>processmeter.exe [-host:<hostname>] [-user:<username>] [-pswd:<password>] [-mode:<mode>] [-limit:<limit>]
Where
<hostname> - host name or IP address of the destination host. If this parameter is not specified, application will check local system
<username> - this parameter allows you to specify account that should be used for connection with remote system
<password> - password for connection. If password contains space character(s), use quotation marks to wrap parameter
<mode> - one of the following strings: cpu、handles、threads、memory、vmem、addrspace
<limit> - using this parameter you may setup threshould for specified "view" mode (see "-mode" parameter). Process Meter will show red colored bar when a process uses resources over specified limit. Note: when you are using "memory", "vmem" or "addspace" mode, limit is specified in KB (e.g. "-limit:5000" sets threshold to 5,000 KB)
http://www.ks-soft.net/hostmon.eng/procmeter/index.htm
免安裝版：
Process Meter 1.10.rar（MediaFire下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（Rapidgator下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（ZippyShare下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（YunFile下載）
Process Meter 1.10.rar（本站下載）
檔案大小：468 KB
