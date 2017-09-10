Youtube-DLG 0.4 萬用影音下載器，支援網站百百款

線上影音的時代，想要收藏的影片可能不單單出現在 YouTube 而已，YouTube 下載工具很多，那其他影音網站的影音資源該如何下載？可以試試看 Youtube-DLG，雖然還是以 YouTube 為命名，不過實際上支援的網站清單百百款，譬如大家常使用 Facebook、vimeo 等等影音網站，當然都在支援的列表清單之中，萬一遇到不知道該如何下載的影音資源，就交給 Youtube-DLG 來試試看吧！

使用步驟非常簡單，第一貼上網址，再來設定下載儲存位置、接著設定下載的檔案格式，Add 新增下載，最後右下角的下載按鈕開始下載，之後影片就會開始下載，檔案名稱就會是影片名稱唷！這麼簡單應該不用我再多教了吧～

https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/
https://github.com/MrS0m30n3/youtube-dl-gui

免安裝版：
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（MediaFire下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（Rapidgator下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（YunFile下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：16.72 MB

支援列表：（完整清單
  • 1tv: Первый канал
  • 1up.com
  • 20min
  • 220.ro
  • 22tracks:genre
  • 22tracks:track
  • 24video
  • 3qsdn: 3Q SDN
  • 3sat
  • 4tube
  • 56.com
  • 5min
  • 6play
  • 8tracks
  • 91porn
  • 9c9media
  • 9c9media:stack
  • 9gag
  • 9now.com.au
  • abc.net.au
  • abc.net.au:iview
  • abcnews
  • abcnews:video
  • abcotvs: ABC Owned Television Stations
  • abcotvs:clips
  • AcademicEarth:Course
  • acast
  • acast:channel
  • AddAnime
  • ADN: Anime Digital Network
  • AdobeTV
  • AdobeTVChannel
  • AdobeTVShow
  • AdobeTVVideo
  • AdultSwim
  • aenetworks: A+E Networks: A&E, Lifetime, History.com, FYI Network
  • afreecatv: afreecatv.com
  • afreecatv:global: afreecatv.com
  • AirMozilla
  • AlJazeera
  • Allocine
  • AlphaPorno
  • AMCNetworks
  • anderetijden: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
  • AnimeOnDemand
  • anitube.se
  • Anvato
  • AnySex
  • Aparat
  • AppleConnect
  • AppleDaily: 臺灣蘋果日報
  • appletrailers
  • appletrailers:section
  • archive.org: archive.org videos
  • ARD
  • ARD:mediathek
  • Arkena
  • arte.tv
  • arte.tv:+7
  • arte.tv:cinema
  • arte.tv:concert
  • arte.tv:creative
  • arte.tv:ddc
  • arte.tv:embed
  • arte.tv:future
  • arte.tv:info
  • arte.tv:magazine
  • arte.tv:playlist
  • AsianCrush
  • AsianCrushPlaylist
  • AtresPlayer
  • ATTTechChannel
  • ATVAt
  • AudiMedia
  • AudioBoom
  • audiomack
  • audiomack:album
  • auroravid: AuroraVid
  • AWAAN
  • awaan:live
  • awaan:season
  • awaan:video
  • AZMedien: AZ Medien videos
  • AZMedienPlaylist: AZ Medien playlists
  • AZMedienShowPlaylist: AZ Medien show playlists
  • BaiduVideo: 百度视频
  • bambuser
  • bambuser:channel
  • Bandcamp
  • Bandcamp:album
  • Bandcamp:weekly
  • bangumi.bilibili.com: BiliBili番剧
  • bbc: BBC
  • bbc.co.uk: BBC iPlayer
  • bbc.co.uk:article: BBC articles
  • bbc.co.uk:iplayer:playlist
  • bbc.co.uk:playlist
  • Beatport
  • Beeg
  • BehindKink
  • BellMedia
  • Bet
  • Bigflix
  • Bild: Bild.de
  • BiliBili
  • BioBioChileTV
  • BIQLE
  • BleacherReport
  • BleacherReportCMS
  • blinkx
  • Bloomberg
  • BokeCC
  • BostonGlobe
  • Bpb: Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung
  • BR: Bayerischer Rundfunk Mediathek
  • BravoTV
  • Break
  • brightcove:legacy
  • brightcove:new
  • bt:article: Bergens Tidende Articles
  • bt:vestlendingen: Bergens Tidende - Vestlendingen
  • BuzzFeed
  • BYUtv
  • BYUtvEvent
  • Camdemy
  • CamdemyFolder
  • CamWithHer
  • canalc2.tv
  • Canalplus: canalplus.fr, piwiplus.fr and d8.tv
  • Canvas: canvas.be and een.be
  • CarambaTV
  • CarambaTVPage
  • CartoonNetwork
  • cbc.ca
  • cbc.ca:player
  • cbc.ca:watch
  • cbc.ca:watch:video
  • CBS
  • CBSInteractive
  • CBSLocal
  • cbsnews: CBS News
  • cbsnews:livevideo: CBS News Live Videos
  • CBSSports
  • CCMA
  • CCTV: 央视网
  • CDA
  • CeskaTelevize
  • CeskaTelevizePorady
  • channel9: Channel 9
  • CharlieRose
  • Chaturbate
  • Chilloutzone
  • chirbit
  • chirbit:profile
  • Cinchcast
  • CJSW
  • cliphunter
  • Clippit
  • ClipRs
  • Clipsyndicate
  • CloserToTruth
  • cloudtime: CloudTime
  • Cloudy
  • Clubic
  • Clyp
  • cmt.com
  • CNBC
  • CNN
  • CNNArticle
  • CNNBlogs
  • CollegeRama
  • ComCarCoff
  • ComedyCentral
  • ComedyCentralFullEpisodes
  • ComedyCentralShortname
  • ComedyCentralTV
  • CondeNast: Condé Nast media group: Allure, Architectural Digest, Ars Technica, Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast, Condé Nast Traveler, Details, Epicurious, GQ, Glamour, Golf Digest, SELF, Teen Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Vogue, W Magazine, WIRED
  • Corus
  • Coub
  • Cracked
  • Crackle
  • Criterion
  • CrooksAndLiars
  • Crunchyroll
  • crunchyroll:playlist
  • CSNNE
  • CSpan: C-SPAN
  • CtsNews: 華視新聞
  • CTVNews
  • culturebox.francetvinfo.fr
  • CultureUnplugged
  • curiositystream
  • curiositystream:collection
  • CWTV
  • DailyMail
  • dailymotion
  • dailymotion:playlist
  • dailymotion:user
  • DailymotionCloud
  • Daisuki
  • DaisukiPlaylist
  • daum.net
  • daum.net:clip
  • daum.net:playlist
  • daum.net:user
  • DBTV
  • DctpTv
  • DeezerPlaylist
  • defense.gouv.fr
  • democracynow
  • DHM: Filmarchiv - Deutsches Historisches Museum
  • DigitallySpeaking
  • Digiteka
  • Discovery
  • DiscoveryGo
  • DiscoveryGoPlaylist
  • DiscoveryNetworksDe
  • DiscoveryVR
  • Disney
  • Dotsub
  • DouyuShow
  • DouyuTV: 斗鱼
  • DPlay
  • DPlayIt
  • dramafever
  • dramafever:series
  • DRBonanza
  • Dropbox
  • DrTuber
  • drtv
  • drtv:live
  • Dumpert
  • dvtv: http://video.aktualne.cz/
  • dw
  • dw:article
  • EaglePlatform
  • EbaumsWorld
  • EchoMsk
  • egghead:course: egghead.io course
  • egghead:lesson: egghead.io lesson
  • eHow
  • Einthusan
  • eitb.tv
  • EllenTV
  • EllenTV:clips
  • ElPais: El País
  • Embedly
  • EMPFlix
  • Engadget
  • Eporner
  • EroProfile
  • Escapist
  • ESPN
  • ESPNArticle
  • EsriVideo
  • ETOnline
  • Europa
  • EveryonesMixtape
  • ExpoTV
  • ExtremeTube
  • EyedoTV
  • facebook
  • FacebookPluginsVideo
  • faz.net
  • fc2
  • fc2:embed
  • Fczenit
  • fernsehkritik.tv
  • filmon
  • filmon:channel
  • Firstpost
  • FiveTV
  • Flickr
  • Flipagram
  • Folketinget: Folketinget (ft.dk; Danish parliament)
  • FootyRoom
  • Formula1
  • FOX
  • FOX9
  • Foxgay
  • foxnews: Fox News and Fox Business Video
  • foxnews:article
  • foxnews:insider
  • FoxSports
  • france2.fr:generation-quoi
  • FranceCulture
  • FranceInter
  • FranceTV
  • FranceTVEmbed
  • francetvinfo.fr
  • Freesound
  • freespeech.org
  • FreshLive
  • Funimation
  • FunnyOrDie
  • Fusion
  • Fux
  • FXNetworks
  • GameInformer
  • GameOne
  • gameone:playlist
  • Gamersyde
  • GameSpot
  • GameStar
  • Gaskrank
  • Gazeta
  • GDCVault
  • generic: Generic downloader that works on some sites
  • Gfycat
  • GiantBomb
  • Giga
  • Glide: Glide mobile video messages (glide.me)
  • Globo
  • GloboArticle
  • Go
  • Go90
  • GodTube
  • Golem
  • GoogleDrive
  • Goshgay
  • GPUTechConf
  • Groupon
  • Hark
  • hbo
  • hbo:episode
  • HearThisAt
  • Heise
  • HellPorno
  • Helsinki: helsinki.fi
  • HentaiStigma
  • hetklokhuis
  • hgtv.com:show
  • HistoricFilms
  • history:topic: History.com Topic
  • hitbox
  • hitbox:live
  • HitRecord
  • HornBunny
  • HotNewHipHop
  • HotStar
  • Howcast
  • HowStuffWorks
  • HRTi
  • HRTiPlaylist
  • Huajiao: 花椒直播
  • HuffPost: Huffington Post
  • Hypem
  • Iconosquare
  • ign.com
  • imdb: Internet Movie Database trailers
  • imdb:list: Internet Movie Database lists
  • Imgur
  • ImgurAlbum
  • Ina
  • Inc
  • Indavideo
  • IndavideoEmbed
  • InfoQ
  • Instagram
  • instagram:user: Instagram user profile
  • InternetVideoArchive
  • IPrima
  • iqiyi: 爱奇艺
  • Ir90Tv
  • ITTF
  • ITV
  • ivi: ivi.ru
  • ivi:compilation: ivi.ru compilations
  • ivideon: Ivideon TV
  • Iwara
  • Izlesene
  • Jamendo
  • JamendoAlbum
  • JeuxVideo
  • Joj
  • Jove
  • jpopsuki.tv
  • JWPlatform
  • Kaltura
  • Kamcord
  • KanalPlay: Kanal 5/9/11 Play
  • Kankan
  • Karaoketv
  • KarriereVideos
  • keek
  • KeezMovies
  • Ketnet
  • KhanAcademy
  • KickStarter
  • KonserthusetPlay
  • kontrtube: KontrTube.ru - Труба зовёт
  • KrasView: Красвью
  • Ku6
  • KUSI
  • kuwo:album: 酷我音乐 - 专辑
  • kuwo:category: 酷我音乐 - 分类
  • kuwo:chart: 酷我音乐 - 排行榜
  • kuwo:mv: 酷我音乐 - MV
  • kuwo:singer: 酷我音乐 - 歌手
  • kuwo:song: 酷我音乐
  • la7.it
  • laola1tv
  • laola1tv:embed
  • LCI
  • Lcp
  • LcpPlay
  • Le: 乐视网
  • Learnr
  • Lecture2Go
  • LEGO
  • Lemonde
  • LePlaylist
  • LetvCloud: 乐视云
  • Libsyn
  • life: Life.ru
  • life:embed
  • limelight
  • limelight:channel
  • limelight:channel_list
  • LiTV
  • LiveLeak
  • LiveLeakEmbed
  • livestream
  • livestream:original
  • LnkGo
  • loc: Library of Congress
  • LocalNews8
  • LoveHomePorn
  • lrt.lt
  • lynda: lynda.com videos
  • lynda:course: lynda.com online courses
  • m6
  • macgamestore: MacGameStore trailers
  • mailru: Видео@Mail.Ru
  • MakersChannel
  • MakerTV
  • mangomolo:live
  • mangomolo:video
  • MatchTV
  • MDR: MDR.DE and KiKA
  • media.ccc.de
  • Medialaan
  • Mediaset
  • Medici
  • megaphone.fm: megaphone.fm embedded players
  • Meipai: 美拍
  • MelonVOD
  • META
  • metacafe
  • Metacritic
  • Mgoon
  • MGTV: 芒果TV
  • MiaoPai
  • Minhateca
  • MinistryGrid
  • Minoto
  • miomio.tv
  • MiTele: mitele.es
  • mixcloud
  • mixcloud:playlist
  • mixcloud:stream
  • mixcloud:user
  • Mixer:live
  • Mixer:vod
  • MLB
  • Mnet
  • MoeVideo: LetitBit video services: moevideo.net, playreplay.net and videochart.net
  • Mofosex
  • Mojvideo
  • Moniker: allmyvideos.net and vidspot.net
  • Morningstar: morningstar.com
  • Motherless
  • Motorsport: motorsport.com
  • MovieClips
  • MovieFap
  • Moviezine
  • MovingImage
  • MSN
  • mtg: MTG services
  • mtv
  • mtv.de
  • mtv81
  • mtv:video
  • mtvservices:embedded
  • MuenchenTV: münchen.tv
  • MusicPlayOn
  • mva: Microsoft Virtual Academy videos
  • mva:course: Microsoft Virtual Academy courses
  • Mwave
  • MwaveMeetGreet
  • MySpace
  • MySpace:album
  • MySpass
  • Myvi
  • myvideo (Currently broken)
  • MyVidster
  • n-tv.de
  • natgeo
  • natgeo:episodeguide
  • natgeo:video
  • Naver
  • NBA
  • NBC
  • NBCNews
  • NBCOlympics
  • NBCSports
  • NBCSportsVPlayer
  • ndr: NDR.de - Norddeutscher Rundfunk
  • ndr:embed
  • ndr:embed:base
  • NDTV
  • NerdCubedFeed
  • netease:album: 网易云音乐 - 专辑
  • netease:djradio: 网易云音乐 - 电台
  • netease:mv: 网易云音乐 - MV
  • netease:playlist: 网易云音乐 - 歌单
  • netease:program: 网易云音乐 - 电台节目
  • netease:singer: 网易云音乐 - 歌手
  • netease:song: 网易云音乐
  • Netzkino
  • Newgrounds
  • NewgroundsPlaylist
  • Newstube
  • NextMedia: 蘋果日報
  • NextMediaActionNews: 蘋果日報 - 動新聞
  • NextTV: 壹電視
  • Nexx
  • NexxEmbed
  • nfb: National Film Board of Canada
  • nfl.com
  • NhkVod
  • nhl.com
  • nhl.com:news: NHL news
  • nhl.com:videocenter
  • nhl.com:videocenter:category: NHL videocenter category
  • nick.com
  • nick.de
  • nickelodeonru
  • nicknight
  • niconico: ニコニコ動画
  • NiconicoPlaylist
  • Nintendo
  • njoy: N-JOY
  • njoy:embed
  • NJPWWorld: 新日本プロレスワールド
  • NobelPrize
  • Noco
  • NonkTube
  • Noovo
  • Normalboots
  • NosVideo
  • Nova: TN.cz, Prásk.tv, Nova.cz, Novaplus.cz, FANDA.tv, Krásná.cz and Doma.cz
  • nowness
  • nowness:playlist
  • nowness:series
  • NowTV (Currently broken)
  • NowTVList
  • nowvideo: NowVideo
  • Noz
  • npo: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
  • npo.nl:live
  • npo.nl:radio
  • npo.nl:radio:fragment
  • Npr
  • NRK
  • NRKPlaylist
  • NRKSkole: NRK Skole
  • NRKTV: NRK TV and NRK Radio
  • NRKTVDirekte: NRK TV Direkte and NRK Radio Direkte
  • NRKTVEpisodes
  • NRKTVSeries
  • ntv.ru
  • Nuvid
  • NYTimes
  • NYTimesArticle
  • NZZ
  • ocw.mit.edu
  • OdaTV
  • Odnoklassniki
  • OktoberfestTV
  • on.aol.com
  • OnDemandKorea
  • onet.pl
  • onet.tv
  • onet.tv:channel
  • OnetMVP
  • OnionStudios
  • Ooyala
  • OoyalaExternal
  • Openload
  • OraTV
  • orf:fm4: radio FM4
  • orf:iptv: iptv.ORF.at
  • orf:oe1: Radio Österreich 1
  • orf:tvthek: ORF TVthek
  • PacktPub
  • PacktPubCourse
  • PandaTV: 熊猫TV
  • pandora.tv: 판도라TV
  • parliamentlive.tv: UK parliament videos
  • Patreon
  • pbs: Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and member stations: PBS: Public Broadcasting Service, APT - Alabama Public Television (WBIQ), GPB/Georgia Public Broadcasting (WGTV), Mississippi Public Broadcasting (WMPN), Nashville Public Television (WNPT), WFSU-TV (WFSU), WSRE (WSRE), WTCI (WTCI), WPBA/Channel 30 (WPBA), Alaska Public Media (KAKM), Arizona PBS (KAET), KNME-TV/Channel 5 (KNME), Vegas PBS (KLVX), AETN/ARKANSAS ETV NETWORK (KETS), KET (WKLE), WKNO/Channel 10 (WKNO), LPB/LOUISIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING (WLPB), OETA (KETA), Ozarks Public Television (KOZK), WSIU Public Broadcasting (WSIU), KEET TV (KEET), KIXE/Channel 9 (KIXE), KPBS San Diego (KPBS), KQED (KQED), KVIE Public Television (KVIE), PBS SoCal/KOCE (KOCE), ValleyPBS (KVPT), CONNECTICUT PUBLIC TELEVISION (WEDH), KNPB Channel 5 (KNPB), SOPTV (KSYS), Rocky Mountain PBS (KRMA), KENW-TV3 (KENW), KUED Channel 7 (KUED), Wyoming PBS (KCWC), Colorado Public Television / KBDI 12 (KBDI), KBYU-TV (KBYU), Thirteen/WNET New York (WNET), WGBH/Channel 2 (WGBH), WGBY (WGBY), NJTV Public Media NJ (WNJT), WLIW21 (WLIW), mpt/Maryland Public Television (WMPB), WETA Television and Radio (WETA), WHYY (WHYY), PBS 39 (WLVT), WVPT - Your Source for PBS and More! (WVPT), Howard University Television (WHUT), WEDU PBS (WEDU), WGCU Public Media (WGCU), WPBT2 (WPBT), WUCF TV (WUCF), WUFT/Channel 5 (WUFT), WXEL/Channel 42 (WXEL), WLRN/Channel 17 (WLRN), WUSF Public Broadcasting (WUSF), ETV (WRLK), UNC-TV (WUNC), PBS Hawaii - Oceanic Cable Channel 10 (KHET), Idaho Public Television (KAID), KSPS (KSPS), OPB (KOPB), KWSU/Channel 10 & KTNW/Channel 31 (KWSU), WILL-TV (WILL), Network Knowledge - WSEC/Springfield (WSEC), WTTW11 (WTTW), Iowa Public Television/IPTV (KDIN), Nine Network (KETC), PBS39 Fort Wayne (WFWA), WFYI Indianapolis (WFYI), Milwaukee Public Television (WMVS), WNIN (WNIN), WNIT Public Television (WNIT), WPT (WPNE), WVUT/Channel 22 (WVUT), WEIU/Channel 51 (WEIU), WQPT-TV (WQPT), WYCC PBS Chicago (WYCC), WIPB-TV (WIPB), WTIU (WTIU), CET (WCET), ThinkTVNetwork (WPTD), WBGU-TV (WBGU), WGVU TV (WGVU), NET1 (KUON), Pioneer Public Television (KWCM), SDPB Television (KUSD), TPT (KTCA), KSMQ (KSMQ), KPTS/Channel 8 (KPTS), KTWU/Channel 11 (KTWU), East Tennessee PBS (WSJK), WCTE-TV (WCTE), WLJT, Channel 11 (WLJT), WOSU TV (WOSU), WOUB/WOUC (WOUB), WVPB (WVPB), WKYU-PBS (WKYU), KERA 13 (KERA), MPBN (WCBB), Mountain Lake PBS (WCFE), NHPTV (WENH), Vermont PBS (WETK), witf (WITF), WQED Multimedia (WQED), WMHT Educational Telecommunications (WMHT), Q-TV (WDCQ), WTVS Detroit Public TV (WTVS), CMU Public Television (WCMU), WKAR-TV (WKAR), WNMU-TV Public TV 13 (WNMU), WDSE - WRPT (WDSE), WGTE TV (WGTE), Lakeland Public Television (KAWE), KMOS-TV - Channels 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 (KMOS), MontanaPBS (KUSM), KRWG/Channel 22 (KRWG), KACV (KACV), KCOS/Channel 13 (KCOS), WCNY/Channel 24 (WCNY), WNED (WNED), WPBS (WPBS), WSKG Public TV (WSKG), WXXI (WXXI), WPSU (WPSU), WVIA Public Media Studios (WVIA), WTVI (WTVI), Western Reserve PBS (WNEO), WVIZ/PBS ideastream (WVIZ), KCTS 9 (KCTS), Basin PBS (KPBT), KUHT / Channel 8 (KUHT), KLRN (KLRN), KLRU (KLRU), WTJX Channel 12 (WTJX), WCVE PBS (WCVE), KBTC Public Television (KBTC)
  • pcmag
  • PearVideo
  • People
  • periscope: Periscope
  • periscope:user: Periscope user videos
  • PhilharmonieDeParis: Philharmonie de Paris
  • phoenix.de
  • Photobucket
  • Piksel
  • Pinkbike
  • Pladform
  • play.fm
  • PlaysTV
  • Playtvak: Playtvak.cz, iDNES.cz and Lidovky.cz
  • Playvid
  • Playwire
  • pluralsight
  • pluralsight:course
  • plus.google: Google Plus
  • podomatic
  • Pokemon
  • PolskieRadio
  • PolskieRadioCategory
  • PornCom
  • PornerBros
  • PornFlip
  • PornHd
  • PornHub: PornHub and Thumbzilla
  • PornHubPlaylist
  • PornHubUserVideos
  • Pornotube
  • PornoVoisines
  • PornoXO
  • PornTube
  • PressTV
  • PrimeShareTV
  • PromptFile
  • prosiebensat1: ProSiebenSat.1 Digital
  • Puls4
  • Pyvideo
  • qqmusic: QQ音乐
  • qqmusic:album: QQ音乐 - 专辑
  • qqmusic:playlist: QQ音乐 - 歌单
  • qqmusic:singer: QQ音乐 - 歌手
  • qqmusic:toplist: QQ音乐 - 排行榜
  • R7
  • R7Article
  • radio.de
  • radiobremen
  • radiocanada
  • RadioCanadaAudioVideo
  • radiofrance
  • RadioJavan
  • Rai
  • RaiPlay
  • RaiPlayLive
  • RBMARadio
  • RDS: RDS.ca
  • RedBullTV
  • Reddit
  • RedditR
  • RedTube
  • RegioTV
  • RENTV
  • RENTVArticle
  • Restudy
  • Reuters
  • ReverbNation
  • revision
  • revision3:embed
  • RICE
  • RingTV
  • RMCDecouverte
  • RockstarGames
  • RoosterTeeth
  • RottenTomatoes
  • Roxwel
  • Rozhlas
  • RTBF
  • rte: Raidió Teilifís Éireann TV
  • rte:radio: Raidió Teilifís Éireann radio
  • rtl.nl: rtl.nl and rtlxl.nl
  • rtl2
  • rtl2:you
  • rtl2:you:series
  • RTP
  • RTS: RTS.ch
  • rtve.es:alacarta: RTVE a la carta
  • rtve.es:infantil: RTVE infantil
  • rtve.es:live: RTVE.es live streams
  • rtve.es:television
  • RTVNH
  • Rudo
  • RUHD
  • RulePorn
  • rutube: Rutube videos
  • rutube:channel: Rutube channels
  • rutube:embed: Rutube embedded videos
  • rutube:movie: Rutube movies
  • rutube:person: Rutube person videos
  • RUTV: RUTV.RU
  • Ruutu
  • Ruv
  • safari: safaribooksonline.com online video
  • safari:api
  • safari:course: safaribooksonline.com online courses
  • Sandia: Sandia National Laboratories
  • Sapo: SAPO Vídeos
  • savefrom.net
  • SBS: sbs.com.au
  • schooltv
  • screen.yahoo:search: Yahoo screen search
  • Screencast
  • ScreencastOMatic
  • scrippsnetworks:watch
  • Seeker
  • SenateISVP
  • SendtoNews
  • ServingSys
  • Sexu
  • Shahid
  • Shared: shared.sx
  • ShowRoomLive
  • Sina
  • SkylineWebcams
  • skynewsarabia:article
  • skynewsarabia:video
  • SkySports
  • Slideshare
  • Slutload
  • smotri: Smotri.com
  • smotri:broadcast: Smotri.com broadcasts
  • smotri:community: Smotri.com community videos
  • smotri:user: Smotri.com user videos
  • Snotr
  • Sohu
  • SonyLIV
  • soundcloud
  • soundcloud:playlist
  • soundcloud:search: Soundcloud search
  • soundcloud:set
  • soundcloud:trackstation
  • soundcloud:user
  • soundgasm
  • soundgasm:profile
  • southpark.cc.com
  • southpark.cc.com:español
  • southpark.de
  • southpark.nl
  • southparkstudios.dk
  • SpankBang
  • Spankwire
  • Spiegel
  • Spiegel:Article: Articles on spiegel.de
  • Spiegeltv
  • Spike
  • Sport5
  • SportBoxEmbed
  • SportDeutschland
  • Sportschau
  • Sprout
  • sr:mediathek: Saarländischer Rundfunk
  • SRGSSR
  • SRGSSRPlay: srf.ch, rts.ch, rsi.ch, rtr.ch and swissinfo.ch play sites
  • stanfordoc: Stanford Open ClassRoom
  • Steam
  • Stitcher
  • Streamable
  • Streamango
  • streamcloud.eu
  • StreamCZ
  • StreetVoice
  • SunPorno
  • SVT
  • SVTPlay: SVT Play and Öppet arkiv
  • SWRMediathek
  • Syfy
  • SztvHu
  • t-online.de
  • Tagesschau
  • tagesschau:player
  • Tass
  • TastyTrade
  • TBS (Currently broken)
  • TDSLifeway
  • teachertube: teachertube.com videos
  • teachertube:user:collection: teachertube.com user and collection videos
  • TeachingChannel
  • Teamcoco
  • TechTalks
  • techtv.mit.edu
  • ted
  • Tele13
  • TeleBruxelles
  • Telecinco: telecinco.es, cuatro.com and mediaset.es
  • Telegraaf
  • TeleMB
  • TeleQuebec
  • TeleTask
  • Telewebion
  • TF1
  • TFO
  • TheIntercept
  • theoperaplatform
  • ThePlatform
  • ThePlatformFeed
  • TheScene
  • TheSixtyOne
  • TheStar
  • TheSun
  • TheWeatherChannel
  • ThisAmericanLife
  • ThisAV
  • ThisOldHouse
  • tinypic: tinypic.com videos
  • TMZ
  • TMZArticle
  • TNAFlix
  • TNAFlixNetworkEmbed
  • toggle
  • ToonGoggles
  • Tosh: Tosh.0
  • tou.tv
  • Toypics: Toypics video
  • ToypicsUser: Toypics user profile
  • TrailerAddict (Currently broken)
  • Trilulilu
  • TruTV
  • Tube8
  • TubiTv
  • Tumblr
  • tunein:clip
  • tunein:program
  • tunein:station
  • tunein:topic
  • TunePk
  • Turbo
  • Tutv
  • tv.dfb.de
  • TV2
  • tv2.hu
  • TV2Article
  • TV3
  • TV4: tv4.se and tv4play.se
  • TV5MondePlus: TV5MONDE+
  • TVA
  • TVANouvelles
  • TVANouvellesArticle
  • TVC
  • TVCArticle
  • tvigle: Интернет-телевидение Tvigle.ru
  • tvland.com
  • TVN24
  • TVNoe
  • tvp: Telewizja Polska
  • tvp:embed: Telewizja Polska
  • tvp:series
  • TVPlayer
  • Tweakers
  • twitch:chapter
  • twitch:clips
  • twitch:profile
  • twitch:stream
  • twitch:video
  • twitch:videos:all
  • twitch:videos:highlights
  • twitch:videos:past-broadcasts
  • twitch:videos:uploads
  • twitch:vod
  • twitter
  • twitter:amplify
  • twitter:card
  • udemy
  • udemy:course
  • UDNEmbed: 聯合影音
  • UKTVPlay
  • Unistra
  • uol.com.br
  • uplynk
  • uplynk:preplay
  • Upskill
  • UpskillCourse
  • Urort: NRK P3 Urørt
  • URPlay
  • USANetwork
  • USAToday
  • ustream
  • ustream:channel
  • ustudio
  • ustudio:embed
  • Varzesh3
  • Vbox7
  • VeeHD
  • Veoh
  • Vessel
  • Vesti: Вести.Ru
  • Vevo
  • VevoPlaylist
  • VGTV: VGTV, BTTV, FTV, Aftenposten and Aftonbladet
  • vh1.com
  • Viafree
  • vice
  • vice:article
  • vice:show
  • Viceland
  • Vidbit
  • Viddler
  • Videa
  • video.google:search: Google Video search
  • video.mit.edu
  • VideoDetective
  • videofy.me
  • VideoMega
  • videomore
  • videomore:season
  • videomore:video
  • VideoPremium
  • VideoPress
  • videoweed: VideoWeed
  • Vidio
  • vidme
  • vidme:user
  • vidme:user:likes
  • Vidzi
  • vier: vier.be and vijf.be
  • vier:videos
  • ViewLift
  • ViewLiftEmbed
  • Viewster
  • Viidea
  • viki
  • viki:channel
  • vimeo
  • vimeo:album
  • vimeo:channel
  • vimeo:group
  • vimeo:likes: Vimeo user likes
  • vimeo:ondemand
  • vimeo:review: Review pages on vimeo
  • vimeo:user
  • vimeo:watchlater: Vimeo watch later list, "vimeowatchlater" keyword (requires authentication)
  • Vimple: Vimple - one-click video hosting
  • Vine
  • vine:user
  • Viu
  • viu:ott
  • viu:playlist
  • Vivo: vivo.sx
  • vk: VK
  • vk:uservideos: VK - User's Videos
  • vk:wallpost
  • vlive
  • vlive:channel
  • vlive:playlist
  • Vodlocker
  • VODPl
  • VODPlatform
  • VoiceRepublic
  • Voot
  • VoxMedia
  • Vporn
  • vpro: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
  • Vrak
  • VRT: deredactie.be, sporza.be, cobra.be and cobra.canvas.be
  • vrv
  • vrv:series
  • VShare
  • vube: Vube.com
  • VuClip
  • VVVVID
  • VyboryMos
  • Vzaar
  • Walla
  • washingtonpost
  • washingtonpost:article
  • wat.tv
  • WatchBox
  • WatchIndianPorn: Watch Indian Porn
  • WDR
  • wdr:mobile
  • Webcaster
  • WebcasterFeed
  • WebOfStories
  • WebOfStoriesPlaylist
  • WeiqiTV: WQTV
  • wholecloud: WholeCloud
  • Wimp
  • Wistia
  • wnl: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
  • WorldStarHipHop
  • wrzuta.pl
  • wrzuta.pl:playlist
  • WSJ: Wall Street Journal
  • WSJArticle
  • XBef
  • XboxClips
  • XFileShare: XFileShare based sites: DaClips, FileHoot, GorillaVid, MovPod, PowerWatch, Rapidvideo.ws, TheVideoBee, Vidto, Streamin.To, XVIDSTAGE, Vid ABC, VidBom, vidlo, RapidVideo.TV, FastVideo.me
  • XHamster
  • XHamsterEmbed
  • xiami:album: 虾米音乐 - 专辑
  • xiami:artist: 虾米音乐 - 歌手
  • xiami:collection: 虾米音乐 - 精选集
  • xiami:song: 虾米音乐
  • XMinus
  • XNXX
  • Xstream
  • XTube
  • XTubeUser: XTube user profile
  • Xuite: 隨意窩Xuite影音
  • XVideos
  • XXXYMovies
  • Yahoo: Yahoo screen and movies
  • YandexDisk
  • yandexmusic:album: Яндекс.Музыка - Альбом
  • yandexmusic:playlist: Яндекс.Музыка - Плейлист
  • yandexmusic:track: Яндекс.Музыка - Трек
  • YesJapan
  • yinyuetai:video: 音悦Tai
  • Ynet
  • YouJizz
  • youku: 优酷
  • youku:show
  • YouPorn
  • YourUpload
  • youtube: YouTube.com
  • youtube:channel: YouTube.com channels
  • youtube:favorites: YouTube.com favourite videos, ":ytfav" for short (requires authentication)
  • youtube:history: Youtube watch history, ":ythistory" for short (requires authentication)
  • youtube:live: YouTube.com live streams
  • youtube:playlist: YouTube.com playlists
  • youtube:playlists: YouTube.com user/channel playlists
  • youtube:recommended: YouTube.com recommended videos, ":ytrec" for short (requires authentication)
  • youtube:search: YouTube.com searches
  • youtube:search:date: YouTube.com searches, newest videos first
  • youtube:search_url: YouTube.com search URLs
  • youtube:shared
  • youtube:show: YouTube.com (multi-season) shows
  • youtube:subscriptions: YouTube.com subscriptions feed, "ytsubs" keyword (requires authentication)
  • youtube:user: YouTube.com user videos (URL or "ytuser" keyword)
  • youtube:watchlater: Youtube watch later list, ":ytwatchlater" for short (requires authentication)
  • Zapiks
  • Zaq1
  • ZDF
  • ZDFChannel
  • zingmp3: mp3.zing.vn



更多資訊請參考：
Synology DiskStation DS1517+ 記憶體大升級，M2D17 轉接卡擴充 M.2 SATA SSD 快取
夜神安卓模擬器，史上最強大 Android 模擬器，安裝一台只要 12 秒！
Samsung Note 8 搶先看！雙鏡頭景深模式、S Pen 與 Bixby 功能進化

