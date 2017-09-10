線上影音的時代，想要收藏的影片可能不單單出現在 YouTube 而已，YouTube 下載工具很多，那其他影音網站的影音資源該如何下載？可以試試看 Youtube-DLG，雖然還是以 YouTube 為命名，不過實際上支援的網站清單百百款，譬如大家常使用 Facebook、vimeo 等等影音網站，當然都在支援的列表清單之中，萬一遇到不知道該如何下載的影音資源，就交給 Youtube-DLG 來試試看吧！
https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/
https://github.com/MrS0m30n3/youtube-dl-gui
免安裝版：
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（MediaFire下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（Rapidgator下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（YunFile下載）
Youtube-DLG 0.4.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：16.72 MB
支援列表：（完整清單）
- 1tv: Первый канал
- 1up.com
- 20min
- 220.ro
- 22tracks:genre
- 22tracks:track
- 24video
- 3qsdn: 3Q SDN
- 3sat
- 4tube
- 56.com
- 5min
- 6play
- 8tracks
- 91porn
- 9c9media
- 9c9media:stack
- 9gag
- 9now.com.au
- abc.net.au
- abc.net.au:iview
- abcnews
- abcnews:video
- abcotvs: ABC Owned Television Stations
- abcotvs:clips
- AcademicEarth:Course
- acast
- acast:channel
- AddAnime
- ADN: Anime Digital Network
- AdobeTV
- AdobeTVChannel
- AdobeTVShow
- AdobeTVVideo
- AdultSwim
- aenetworks: A+E Networks: A&E, Lifetime, History.com, FYI Network
- afreecatv: afreecatv.com
- afreecatv:global: afreecatv.com
- AirMozilla
- AlJazeera
- Allocine
- AlphaPorno
- AMCNetworks
- anderetijden: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
- AnimeOnDemand
- anitube.se
- Anvato
- AnySex
- Aparat
- AppleConnect
- AppleDaily: 臺灣蘋果日報
- appletrailers
- appletrailers:section
- archive.org: archive.org videos
- ARD
- ARD:mediathek
- Arkena
- arte.tv
- arte.tv:+7
- arte.tv:cinema
- arte.tv:concert
- arte.tv:creative
- arte.tv:ddc
- arte.tv:embed
- arte.tv:future
- arte.tv:info
- arte.tv:magazine
- arte.tv:playlist
- AsianCrush
- AsianCrushPlaylist
- AtresPlayer
- ATTTechChannel
- ATVAt
- AudiMedia
- AudioBoom
- audiomack
- audiomack:album
- auroravid: AuroraVid
- AWAAN
- awaan:live
- awaan:season
- awaan:video
- AZMedien: AZ Medien videos
- AZMedienPlaylist: AZ Medien playlists
- AZMedienShowPlaylist: AZ Medien show playlists
- BaiduVideo: 百度视频
- bambuser
- bambuser:channel
- Bandcamp
- Bandcamp:album
- Bandcamp:weekly
- bangumi.bilibili.com: BiliBili番剧
- bbc: BBC
- bbc.co.uk: BBC iPlayer
- bbc.co.uk:article: BBC articles
- bbc.co.uk:iplayer:playlist
- bbc.co.uk:playlist
- Beatport
- Beeg
- BehindKink
- BellMedia
- Bet
- Bigflix
- Bild: Bild.de
- BiliBili
- BioBioChileTV
- BIQLE
- BleacherReport
- BleacherReportCMS
- blinkx
- Bloomberg
- BokeCC
- BostonGlobe
- Bpb: Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung
- BR: Bayerischer Rundfunk Mediathek
- BravoTV
- Break
- brightcove:legacy
- brightcove:new
- bt:article: Bergens Tidende Articles
- bt:vestlendingen: Bergens Tidende - Vestlendingen
- BuzzFeed
- BYUtv
- BYUtvEvent
- Camdemy
- CamdemyFolder
- CamWithHer
- canalc2.tv
- Canalplus: canalplus.fr, piwiplus.fr and d8.tv
- Canvas: canvas.be and een.be
- CarambaTV
- CarambaTVPage
- CartoonNetwork
- cbc.ca
- cbc.ca:player
- cbc.ca:watch
- cbc.ca:watch:video
- CBS
- CBSInteractive
- CBSLocal
- cbsnews: CBS News
- cbsnews:livevideo: CBS News Live Videos
- CBSSports
- CCMA
- CCTV: 央视网
- CDA
- CeskaTelevize
- CeskaTelevizePorady
- channel9: Channel 9
- CharlieRose
- Chaturbate
- Chilloutzone
- chirbit
- chirbit:profile
- Cinchcast
- CJSW
- cliphunter
- Clippit
- ClipRs
- Clipsyndicate
- CloserToTruth
- cloudtime: CloudTime
- Cloudy
- Clubic
- Clyp
- cmt.com
- CNBC
- CNN
- CNNArticle
- CNNBlogs
- CollegeRama
- ComCarCoff
- ComedyCentral
- ComedyCentralFullEpisodes
- ComedyCentralShortname
- ComedyCentralTV
- CondeNast: Condé Nast media group: Allure, Architectural Digest, Ars Technica, Bon Appétit, Brides, Condé Nast, Condé Nast Traveler, Details, Epicurious, GQ, Glamour, Golf Digest, SELF, Teen Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Vogue, W Magazine, WIRED
- Corus
- Coub
- Cracked
- Crackle
- Criterion
- CrooksAndLiars
- Crunchyroll
- crunchyroll:playlist
- CSNNE
- CSpan: C-SPAN
- CtsNews: 華視新聞
- CTVNews
- culturebox.francetvinfo.fr
- CultureUnplugged
- curiositystream
- curiositystream:collection
- CWTV
- DailyMail
- dailymotion
- dailymotion:playlist
- dailymotion:user
- DailymotionCloud
- Daisuki
- DaisukiPlaylist
- daum.net
- daum.net:clip
- daum.net:playlist
- daum.net:user
- DBTV
- DctpTv
- DeezerPlaylist
- defense.gouv.fr
- democracynow
- DHM: Filmarchiv - Deutsches Historisches Museum
- DigitallySpeaking
- Digiteka
- Discovery
- DiscoveryGo
- DiscoveryGoPlaylist
- DiscoveryNetworksDe
- DiscoveryVR
- Disney
- Dotsub
- DouyuShow
- DouyuTV: 斗鱼
- DPlay
- DPlayIt
- dramafever
- dramafever:series
- DRBonanza
- Dropbox
- DrTuber
- drtv
- drtv:live
- Dumpert
- dvtv: http://video.aktualne.cz/
- dw
- dw:article
- EaglePlatform
- EbaumsWorld
- EchoMsk
- egghead:course: egghead.io course
- egghead:lesson: egghead.io lesson
- eHow
- Einthusan
- eitb.tv
- EllenTV
- EllenTV:clips
- ElPais: El País
- Embedly
- EMPFlix
- Engadget
- Eporner
- EroProfile
- Escapist
- ESPN
- ESPNArticle
- EsriVideo
- ETOnline
- Europa
- EveryonesMixtape
- ExpoTV
- ExtremeTube
- EyedoTV
- FacebookPluginsVideo
- faz.net
- fc2
- fc2:embed
- Fczenit
- fernsehkritik.tv
- filmon
- filmon:channel
- Firstpost
- FiveTV
- Flickr
- Flipagram
- Folketinget: Folketinget (ft.dk; Danish parliament)
- FootyRoom
- Formula1
- FOX
- FOX9
- Foxgay
- foxnews: Fox News and Fox Business Video
- foxnews:article
- foxnews:insider
- FoxSports
- france2.fr:generation-quoi
- FranceCulture
- FranceInter
- FranceTV
- FranceTVEmbed
- francetvinfo.fr
- Freesound
- freespeech.org
- FreshLive
- Funimation
- FunnyOrDie
- Fusion
- Fux
- FXNetworks
- GameInformer
- GameOne
- gameone:playlist
- Gamersyde
- GameSpot
- GameStar
- Gaskrank
- Gazeta
- GDCVault
- generic: Generic downloader that works on some sites
- Gfycat
- GiantBomb
- Giga
- Glide: Glide mobile video messages (glide.me)
- Globo
- GloboArticle
- Go
- Go90
- GodTube
- Golem
- GoogleDrive
- Goshgay
- GPUTechConf
- Groupon
- Hark
- hbo
- hbo:episode
- HearThisAt
- Heise
- HellPorno
- Helsinki: helsinki.fi
- HentaiStigma
- hetklokhuis
- hgtv.com:show
- HistoricFilms
- history:topic: History.com Topic
- hitbox
- hitbox:live
- HitRecord
- HornBunny
- HotNewHipHop
- HotStar
- Howcast
- HowStuffWorks
- HRTi
- HRTiPlaylist
- Huajiao: 花椒直播
- HuffPost: Huffington Post
- Hypem
- Iconosquare
- ign.com
- imdb: Internet Movie Database trailers
- imdb:list: Internet Movie Database lists
- Imgur
- ImgurAlbum
- Ina
- Inc
- Indavideo
- IndavideoEmbed
- InfoQ
- instagram:user: Instagram user profile
- InternetVideoArchive
- IPrima
- iqiyi: 爱奇艺
- Ir90Tv
- ITTF
- ITV
- ivi: ivi.ru
- ivi:compilation: ivi.ru compilations
- ivideon: Ivideon TV
- Iwara
- Izlesene
- Jamendo
- JamendoAlbum
- JeuxVideo
- Joj
- Jove
- jpopsuki.tv
- JWPlatform
- Kaltura
- Kamcord
- KanalPlay: Kanal 5/9/11 Play
- Kankan
- Karaoketv
- KarriereVideos
- keek
- KeezMovies
- Ketnet
- KhanAcademy
- KickStarter
- KonserthusetPlay
- kontrtube: KontrTube.ru - Труба зовёт
- KrasView: Красвью
- Ku6
- KUSI
- kuwo:album: 酷我音乐 - 专辑
- kuwo:category: 酷我音乐 - 分类
- kuwo:chart: 酷我音乐 - 排行榜
- kuwo:mv: 酷我音乐 - MV
- kuwo:singer: 酷我音乐 - 歌手
- kuwo:song: 酷我音乐
- la7.it
- laola1tv
- laola1tv:embed
- LCI
- Lcp
- LcpPlay
- Le: 乐视网
- Learnr
- Lecture2Go
- LEGO
- Lemonde
- LePlaylist
- LetvCloud: 乐视云
- Libsyn
- life: Life.ru
- life:embed
- limelight
- limelight:channel
- limelight:channel_list
- LiTV
- LiveLeak
- LiveLeakEmbed
- livestream
- livestream:original
- LnkGo
- loc: Library of Congress
- LocalNews8
- LoveHomePorn
- lrt.lt
- lynda: lynda.com videos
- lynda:course: lynda.com online courses
- m6
- macgamestore: MacGameStore trailers
- mailru: Видео@Mail.Ru
- MakersChannel
- MakerTV
- mangomolo:live
- mangomolo:video
- MatchTV
- MDR: MDR.DE and KiKA
- media.ccc.de
- Medialaan
- Mediaset
- Medici
- megaphone.fm: megaphone.fm embedded players
- Meipai: 美拍
- MelonVOD
- META
- metacafe
- Metacritic
- Mgoon
- MGTV: 芒果TV
- MiaoPai
- Minhateca
- MinistryGrid
- Minoto
- miomio.tv
- MiTele: mitele.es
- mixcloud
- mixcloud:playlist
- mixcloud:stream
- mixcloud:user
- Mixer:live
- Mixer:vod
- MLB
- Mnet
- MoeVideo: LetitBit video services: moevideo.net, playreplay.net and videochart.net
- Mofosex
- Mojvideo
- Moniker: allmyvideos.net and vidspot.net
- Morningstar: morningstar.com
- Motherless
- Motorsport: motorsport.com
- MovieClips
- MovieFap
- Moviezine
- MovingImage
- MSN
- mtg: MTG services
- mtv
- mtv.de
- mtv81
- mtv:video
- mtvservices:embedded
- MuenchenTV: münchen.tv
- MusicPlayOn
- mva: Microsoft Virtual Academy videos
- mva:course: Microsoft Virtual Academy courses
- Mwave
- MwaveMeetGreet
- MySpace
- MySpace:album
- MySpass
- Myvi
- myvideo (Currently broken)
- MyVidster
- n-tv.de
- natgeo
- natgeo:episodeguide
- natgeo:video
- Naver
- NBA
- NBC
- NBCNews
- NBCOlympics
- NBCSports
- NBCSportsVPlayer
- ndr: NDR.de - Norddeutscher Rundfunk
- ndr:embed
- ndr:embed:base
- NDTV
- NerdCubedFeed
- netease:album: 网易云音乐 - 专辑
- netease:djradio: 网易云音乐 - 电台
- netease:mv: 网易云音乐 - MV
- netease:playlist: 网易云音乐 - 歌单
- netease:program: 网易云音乐 - 电台节目
- netease:singer: 网易云音乐 - 歌手
- netease:song: 网易云音乐
- Netzkino
- Newgrounds
- NewgroundsPlaylist
- Newstube
- NextMedia: 蘋果日報
- NextMediaActionNews: 蘋果日報 - 動新聞
- NextTV: 壹電視
- Nexx
- NexxEmbed
- nfb: National Film Board of Canada
- nfl.com
- NhkVod
- nhl.com
- nhl.com:news: NHL news
- nhl.com:videocenter
- nhl.com:videocenter:category: NHL videocenter category
- nick.com
- nick.de
- nickelodeonru
- nicknight
- niconico: ニコニコ動画
- NiconicoPlaylist
- Nintendo
- njoy: N-JOY
- njoy:embed
- NJPWWorld: 新日本プロレスワールド
- NobelPrize
- Noco
- NonkTube
- Noovo
- Normalboots
- NosVideo
- Nova: TN.cz, Prásk.tv, Nova.cz, Novaplus.cz, FANDA.tv, Krásná.cz and Doma.cz
- nowness
- nowness:playlist
- nowness:series
- NowTV (Currently broken)
- NowTVList
- nowvideo: NowVideo
- Noz
- npo: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
- npo.nl:live
- npo.nl:radio
- npo.nl:radio:fragment
- Npr
- NRK
- NRKPlaylist
- NRKSkole: NRK Skole
- NRKTV: NRK TV and NRK Radio
- NRKTVDirekte: NRK TV Direkte and NRK Radio Direkte
- NRKTVEpisodes
- NRKTVSeries
- ntv.ru
- Nuvid
- NYTimes
- NYTimesArticle
- NZZ
- ocw.mit.edu
- OdaTV
- Odnoklassniki
- OktoberfestTV
- on.aol.com
- OnDemandKorea
- onet.pl
- onet.tv
- onet.tv:channel
- OnetMVP
- OnionStudios
- Ooyala
- OoyalaExternal
- Openload
- OraTV
- orf:fm4: radio FM4
- orf:iptv: iptv.ORF.at
- orf:oe1: Radio Österreich 1
- orf:tvthek: ORF TVthek
- PacktPub
- PacktPubCourse
- PandaTV: 熊猫TV
- pandora.tv: 판도라TV
- parliamentlive.tv: UK parliament videos
- Patreon
- pbs: Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and member stations: PBS: Public Broadcasting Service, APT - Alabama Public Television (WBIQ), GPB/Georgia Public Broadcasting (WGTV), Mississippi Public Broadcasting (WMPN), Nashville Public Television (WNPT), WFSU-TV (WFSU), WSRE (WSRE), WTCI (WTCI), WPBA/Channel 30 (WPBA), Alaska Public Media (KAKM), Arizona PBS (KAET), KNME-TV/Channel 5 (KNME), Vegas PBS (KLVX), AETN/ARKANSAS ETV NETWORK (KETS), KET (WKLE), WKNO/Channel 10 (WKNO), LPB/LOUISIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING (WLPB), OETA (KETA), Ozarks Public Television (KOZK), WSIU Public Broadcasting (WSIU), KEET TV (KEET), KIXE/Channel 9 (KIXE), KPBS San Diego (KPBS), KQED (KQED), KVIE Public Television (KVIE), PBS SoCal/KOCE (KOCE), ValleyPBS (KVPT), CONNECTICUT PUBLIC TELEVISION (WEDH), KNPB Channel 5 (KNPB), SOPTV (KSYS), Rocky Mountain PBS (KRMA), KENW-TV3 (KENW), KUED Channel 7 (KUED), Wyoming PBS (KCWC), Colorado Public Television / KBDI 12 (KBDI), KBYU-TV (KBYU), Thirteen/WNET New York (WNET), WGBH/Channel 2 (WGBH), WGBY (WGBY), NJTV Public Media NJ (WNJT), WLIW21 (WLIW), mpt/Maryland Public Television (WMPB), WETA Television and Radio (WETA), WHYY (WHYY), PBS 39 (WLVT), WVPT - Your Source for PBS and More! (WVPT), Howard University Television (WHUT), WEDU PBS (WEDU), WGCU Public Media (WGCU), WPBT2 (WPBT), WUCF TV (WUCF), WUFT/Channel 5 (WUFT), WXEL/Channel 42 (WXEL), WLRN/Channel 17 (WLRN), WUSF Public Broadcasting (WUSF), ETV (WRLK), UNC-TV (WUNC), PBS Hawaii - Oceanic Cable Channel 10 (KHET), Idaho Public Television (KAID), KSPS (KSPS), OPB (KOPB), KWSU/Channel 10 & KTNW/Channel 31 (KWSU), WILL-TV (WILL), Network Knowledge - WSEC/Springfield (WSEC), WTTW11 (WTTW), Iowa Public Television/IPTV (KDIN), Nine Network (KETC), PBS39 Fort Wayne (WFWA), WFYI Indianapolis (WFYI), Milwaukee Public Television (WMVS), WNIN (WNIN), WNIT Public Television (WNIT), WPT (WPNE), WVUT/Channel 22 (WVUT), WEIU/Channel 51 (WEIU), WQPT-TV (WQPT), WYCC PBS Chicago (WYCC), WIPB-TV (WIPB), WTIU (WTIU), CET (WCET), ThinkTVNetwork (WPTD), WBGU-TV (WBGU), WGVU TV (WGVU), NET1 (KUON), Pioneer Public Television (KWCM), SDPB Television (KUSD), TPT (KTCA), KSMQ (KSMQ), KPTS/Channel 8 (KPTS), KTWU/Channel 11 (KTWU), East Tennessee PBS (WSJK), WCTE-TV (WCTE), WLJT, Channel 11 (WLJT), WOSU TV (WOSU), WOUB/WOUC (WOUB), WVPB (WVPB), WKYU-PBS (WKYU), KERA 13 (KERA), MPBN (WCBB), Mountain Lake PBS (WCFE), NHPTV (WENH), Vermont PBS (WETK), witf (WITF), WQED Multimedia (WQED), WMHT Educational Telecommunications (WMHT), Q-TV (WDCQ), WTVS Detroit Public TV (WTVS), CMU Public Television (WCMU), WKAR-TV (WKAR), WNMU-TV Public TV 13 (WNMU), WDSE - WRPT (WDSE), WGTE TV (WGTE), Lakeland Public Television (KAWE), KMOS-TV - Channels 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 (KMOS), MontanaPBS (KUSM), KRWG/Channel 22 (KRWG), KACV (KACV), KCOS/Channel 13 (KCOS), WCNY/Channel 24 (WCNY), WNED (WNED), WPBS (WPBS), WSKG Public TV (WSKG), WXXI (WXXI), WPSU (WPSU), WVIA Public Media Studios (WVIA), WTVI (WTVI), Western Reserve PBS (WNEO), WVIZ/PBS ideastream (WVIZ), KCTS 9 (KCTS), Basin PBS (KPBT), KUHT / Channel 8 (KUHT), KLRN (KLRN), KLRU (KLRU), WTJX Channel 12 (WTJX), WCVE PBS (WCVE), KBTC Public Television (KBTC)
- pcmag
- PearVideo
- People
- periscope: Periscope
- periscope:user: Periscope user videos
- PhilharmonieDeParis: Philharmonie de Paris
- phoenix.de
- Photobucket
- Piksel
- Pinkbike
- Pladform
- play.fm
- PlaysTV
- Playtvak: Playtvak.cz, iDNES.cz and Lidovky.cz
- Playvid
- Playwire
- pluralsight
- pluralsight:course
- plus.google: Google Plus
- podomatic
- Pokemon
- PolskieRadio
- PolskieRadioCategory
- PornCom
- PornerBros
- PornFlip
- PornHd
- PornHub: PornHub and Thumbzilla
- PornHubPlaylist
- PornHubUserVideos
- Pornotube
- PornoVoisines
- PornoXO
- PornTube
- PressTV
- PrimeShareTV
- PromptFile
- prosiebensat1: ProSiebenSat.1 Digital
- Puls4
- Pyvideo
- qqmusic: QQ音乐
- qqmusic:album: QQ音乐 - 专辑
- qqmusic:playlist: QQ音乐 - 歌单
- qqmusic:singer: QQ音乐 - 歌手
- qqmusic:toplist: QQ音乐 - 排行榜
- R7
- R7Article
- radio.de
- radiobremen
- radiocanada
- RadioCanadaAudioVideo
- radiofrance
- RadioJavan
- Rai
- RaiPlay
- RaiPlayLive
- RBMARadio
- RDS: RDS.ca
- RedBullTV
- RedditR
- RedTube
- RegioTV
- RENTV
- RENTVArticle
- Restudy
- Reuters
- ReverbNation
- revision
- revision3:embed
- RICE
- RingTV
- RMCDecouverte
- RockstarGames
- RoosterTeeth
- RottenTomatoes
- Roxwel
- Rozhlas
- RTBF
- rte: Raidió Teilifís Éireann TV
- rte:radio: Raidió Teilifís Éireann radio
- rtl.nl: rtl.nl and rtlxl.nl
- rtl2
- rtl2:you
- rtl2:you:series
- RTP
- RTS: RTS.ch
- rtve.es:alacarta: RTVE a la carta
- rtve.es:infantil: RTVE infantil
- rtve.es:live: RTVE.es live streams
- rtve.es:television
- RTVNH
- Rudo
- RUHD
- RulePorn
- rutube: Rutube videos
- rutube:channel: Rutube channels
- rutube:embed: Rutube embedded videos
- rutube:movie: Rutube movies
- rutube:person: Rutube person videos
- RUTV: RUTV.RU
- Ruutu
- Ruv
- safari: safaribooksonline.com online video
- safari:api
- safari:course: safaribooksonline.com online courses
- Sandia: Sandia National Laboratories
- Sapo: SAPO Vídeos
- savefrom.net
- SBS: sbs.com.au
- schooltv
- screen.yahoo:search: Yahoo screen search
- Screencast
- ScreencastOMatic
- scrippsnetworks:watch
- Seeker
- SenateISVP
- SendtoNews
- ServingSys
- Sexu
- Shahid
- Shared: shared.sx
- ShowRoomLive
- Sina
- SkylineWebcams
- skynewsarabia:article
- skynewsarabia:video
- SkySports
- Slideshare
- Slutload
- smotri: Smotri.com
- smotri:broadcast: Smotri.com broadcasts
- smotri:community: Smotri.com community videos
- smotri:user: Smotri.com user videos
- Snotr
- Sohu
- SonyLIV
- soundcloud
- soundcloud:playlist
- soundcloud:search: Soundcloud search
- soundcloud:set
- soundcloud:trackstation
- soundcloud:user
- soundgasm
- soundgasm:profile
- southpark.cc.com
- southpark.cc.com:español
- southpark.de
- southpark.nl
- southparkstudios.dk
- SpankBang
- Spankwire
- Spiegel
- Spiegel:Article: Articles on spiegel.de
- Spiegeltv
- Spike
- Sport5
- SportBoxEmbed
- SportDeutschland
- Sportschau
- Sprout
- sr:mediathek: Saarländischer Rundfunk
- SRGSSR
- SRGSSRPlay: srf.ch, rts.ch, rsi.ch, rtr.ch and swissinfo.ch play sites
- stanfordoc: Stanford Open ClassRoom
- Steam
- Stitcher
- Streamable
- Streamango
- streamcloud.eu
- StreamCZ
- StreetVoice
- SunPorno
- SVT
- SVTPlay: SVT Play and Öppet arkiv
- SWRMediathek
- Syfy
- SztvHu
- t-online.de
- Tagesschau
- tagesschau:player
- Tass
- TastyTrade
- TBS (Currently broken)
- TDSLifeway
- teachertube: teachertube.com videos
- teachertube:user:collection: teachertube.com user and collection videos
- TeachingChannel
- Teamcoco
- TechTalks
- techtv.mit.edu
- ted
- Tele13
- TeleBruxelles
- Telecinco: telecinco.es, cuatro.com and mediaset.es
- Telegraaf
- TeleMB
- TeleQuebec
- TeleTask
- Telewebion
- TF1
- TFO
- TheIntercept
- theoperaplatform
- ThePlatform
- ThePlatformFeed
- TheScene
- TheSixtyOne
- TheStar
- TheSun
- TheWeatherChannel
- ThisAmericanLife
- ThisAV
- ThisOldHouse
- tinypic: tinypic.com videos
- TMZ
- TMZArticle
- TNAFlix
- TNAFlixNetworkEmbed
- toggle
- ToonGoggles
- Tosh: Tosh.0
- tou.tv
- Toypics: Toypics video
- ToypicsUser: Toypics user profile
- TrailerAddict (Currently broken)
- Trilulilu
- TruTV
- Tube8
- TubiTv
- Tumblr
- tunein:clip
- tunein:program
- tunein:station
- tunein:topic
- TunePk
- Turbo
- Tutv
- tv.dfb.de
- TV2
- tv2.hu
- TV2Article
- TV3
- TV4: tv4.se and tv4play.se
- TV5MondePlus: TV5MONDE+
- TVA
- TVANouvelles
- TVANouvellesArticle
- TVC
- TVCArticle
- tvigle: Интернет-телевидение Tvigle.ru
- tvland.com
- TVN24
- TVNoe
- tvp: Telewizja Polska
- tvp:embed: Telewizja Polska
- tvp:series
- TVPlayer
- Tweakers
- twitch:chapter
- twitch:clips
- twitch:profile
- twitch:stream
- twitch:video
- twitch:videos:all
- twitch:videos:highlights
- twitch:videos:past-broadcasts
- twitch:videos:uploads
- twitch:vod
- twitter:amplify
- twitter:card
- udemy
- udemy:course
- UDNEmbed: 聯合影音
- UKTVPlay
- Unistra
- uol.com.br
- uplynk
- uplynk:preplay
- Upskill
- UpskillCourse
- Urort: NRK P3 Urørt
- URPlay
- USANetwork
- USAToday
- ustream
- ustream:channel
- ustudio
- ustudio:embed
- Varzesh3
- Vbox7
- VeeHD
- Veoh
- Vessel
- Vesti: Вести.Ru
- Vevo
- VevoPlaylist
- VGTV: VGTV, BTTV, FTV, Aftenposten and Aftonbladet
- vh1.com
- Viafree
- vice
- vice:article
- vice:show
- Viceland
- Vidbit
- Viddler
- Videa
- video.google:search: Google Video search
- video.mit.edu
- VideoDetective
- videofy.me
- VideoMega
- videomore
- videomore:season
- videomore:video
- VideoPremium
- VideoPress
- videoweed: VideoWeed
- Vidio
- vidme
- vidme:user
- vidme:user:likes
- Vidzi
- vier: vier.be and vijf.be
- vier:videos
- ViewLift
- ViewLiftEmbed
- Viewster
- Viidea
- viki
- viki:channel
- vimeo
- vimeo:album
- vimeo:channel
- vimeo:group
- vimeo:likes: Vimeo user likes
- vimeo:ondemand
- vimeo:review: Review pages on vimeo
- vimeo:user
- vimeo:watchlater: Vimeo watch later list, "vimeowatchlater" keyword (requires authentication)
- Vimple: Vimple - one-click video hosting
- Vine
- vine:user
- Viu
- viu:ott
- viu:playlist
- Vivo: vivo.sx
- vk: VK
- vk:uservideos: VK - User's Videos
- vk:wallpost
- vlive
- vlive:channel
- vlive:playlist
- Vodlocker
- VODPl
- VODPlatform
- VoiceRepublic
- Voot
- VoxMedia
- Vporn
- vpro: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
- Vrak
- VRT: deredactie.be, sporza.be, cobra.be and cobra.canvas.be
- vrv
- vrv:series
- VShare
- vube: Vube.com
- VuClip
- VVVVID
- VyboryMos
- Vzaar
- Walla
- washingtonpost
- washingtonpost:article
- wat.tv
- WatchBox
- WatchIndianPorn: Watch Indian Porn
- WDR
- wdr:mobile
- Webcaster
- WebcasterFeed
- WebOfStories
- WebOfStoriesPlaylist
- WeiqiTV: WQTV
- wholecloud: WholeCloud
- Wimp
- Wistia
- wnl: npo.nl, ntr.nl, omroepwnl.nl, zapp.nl and npo3.nl
- WorldStarHipHop
- wrzuta.pl
- wrzuta.pl:playlist
- WSJ: Wall Street Journal
- WSJArticle
- XBef
- XboxClips
- XFileShare: XFileShare based sites: DaClips, FileHoot, GorillaVid, MovPod, PowerWatch, Rapidvideo.ws, TheVideoBee, Vidto, Streamin.To, XVIDSTAGE, Vid ABC, VidBom, vidlo, RapidVideo.TV, FastVideo.me
- XHamster
- XHamsterEmbed
- xiami:album: 虾米音乐 - 专辑
- xiami:artist: 虾米音乐 - 歌手
- xiami:collection: 虾米音乐 - 精选集
- xiami:song: 虾米音乐
- XMinus
- XNXX
- Xstream
- XTube
- XTubeUser: XTube user profile
- Xuite: 隨意窩Xuite影音
- XVideos
- XXXYMovies
- Yahoo: Yahoo screen and movies
- YandexDisk
- yandexmusic:album: Яндекс.Музыка - Альбом
- yandexmusic:playlist: Яндекс.Музыка - Плейлист
- yandexmusic:track: Яндекс.Музыка - Трек
- YesJapan
- yinyuetai:video: 音悦Tai
- Ynet
- YouJizz
- youku: 优酷
- youku:show
- YouPorn
- YourUpload
- youtube: YouTube.com
- youtube:channel: YouTube.com channels
- youtube:favorites: YouTube.com favourite videos, ":ytfav" for short (requires authentication)
- youtube:history: Youtube watch history, ":ythistory" for short (requires authentication)
- youtube:live: YouTube.com live streams
- youtube:playlist: YouTube.com playlists
- youtube:playlists: YouTube.com user/channel playlists
- youtube:recommended: YouTube.com recommended videos, ":ytrec" for short (requires authentication)
- youtube:search: YouTube.com searches
- youtube:search:date: YouTube.com searches, newest videos first
- youtube:search_url: YouTube.com search URLs
- youtube:shared
- youtube:show: YouTube.com (multi-season) shows
- youtube:subscriptions: YouTube.com subscriptions feed, "ytsubs" keyword (requires authentication)
- youtube:user: YouTube.com user videos (URL or "ytuser" keyword)
- youtube:watchlater: Youtube watch later list, ":ytwatchlater" for short (requires authentication)
- Zapiks
- Zaq1
- ZDF
- ZDFChannel
- zingmp3: mp3.zing.vn
