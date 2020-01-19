病毒、木馬與惡意軟體都有許多的掃描工具，那你知道 Rootkit 嗎？Rootkit 是專門在掩護惡意程是的一種工具，在 Linux 上比較常見，譬如說明明有惡意程式在執行，不過透過工作管理員卻發覺不到任何蹤跡，因為 Rootkit 已經置換掉原本正常的工作管理員，才會發生這樣的事情，Kaspersky 的 TDSSKiller 就是專門掃描 Rootkit 的工具，可以掃描看看維護電腦的安全。
掃描的選項包含了系統記憶體、服務、驅動程式、開機區塊與載入的元件，掃描時也能比對檔案的數位簽章，或是偵測 TDLFS 檔案系統，此外也支援了指令模式的使用，可調整的參數如下：
- -l - Save the TDSSKiller to log to the specified file name. If you do not specify a full pathname, TDSSKiller will save the log in the same folder that the executable resides in.
- -qpath - Specify the path to a folder that TDSSKiller should use as the Quarantine folder. If this folder does not exist, TDSSKiller will create it.
- -h - Display a list of the command line arguments.
- -sigcheck - Detects all drivers that do not contain a digital signature as suspicious.
- -tdlfs - Detect the presence of TDLFS file system which the TDL 3/4 rootkits create in the last sectors of hard disk drives for storing its files. All these files can be quarantined.
- -qall - Copy all objects to quarantine folder (Very Aggressive).
- -qsus - Copy only the suspicious objects to the quarantine folder. (Safer)
- -qboot - Quarantine all boot sectors.
- -qmbr - Make a copy of all the Master Boot Records and store them in the quarantine folder.
- -qcsvc - Copy the specified service to the quarantine folder.
- -dcsvc - Delete the specified service. Only use if your sure the service should be removed.
- -silent - Scan the computer in silent mode. This will not display any windows and allows the program to be used in a centralized way over the network.
- -dcexact - Automatically detect and cure any known threats.
免安裝版：
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（GOOGLE下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（1DRV下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
檔案大小：4.70 MB