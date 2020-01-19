病毒、木馬與惡意軟體都有許多的掃描工具，那你知道 Rootkit 嗎？Rootkit 是專門在掩護惡意程是的一種工具，在 Linux 上比較常見，譬如說明明有惡意程式在執行，不過透過工作管理員卻發覺不到任何蹤跡，因為 Rootkit 已經置換掉原本正常的工作管理員，才會發生這樣的事情，Kaspersky 的 TDSSKiller 就是專門掃描 Rootkit 的工具，可以掃描看看維護電腦的安全。

掃描的選項包含了系統記憶體、服務、驅動程式、開機區塊與載入的元件，掃描時也能比對檔案的數位簽章，或是偵測 TDLFS 檔案系統，此外也支援了指令模式的使用，可調整的參數如下：

  •  -l - Save the TDSSKiller to log to the specified file name. If you do not specify a full pathname, TDSSKiller will save the log in the same folder that the executable resides in.
  • -qpath - Specify the path to a folder that TDSSKiller should use as the Quarantine folder. If this folder does not exist, TDSSKiller will create it.
  • -h - Display a list of the command line arguments.
  • -sigcheck - Detects all drivers that do not contain a digital signature as suspicious.
  • -tdlfs - Detect the presence of TDLFS file system which the TDL 3/4 rootkits create in the last sectors of hard disk drives for storing its files. All these files can be quarantined.
  • -qall - Copy all objects to quarantine folder (Very Aggressive).
  • -qsus - Copy only the suspicious objects to the quarantine folder. (Safer)
  • -qboot - Quarantine all boot sectors.
  • -qmbr - Make a copy of all the Master Boot Records and store them in the quarantine folder.
  • -qcsvc - Copy the specified service to the quarantine folder.
  • -dcsvc - Delete the specified service. Only use if your sure the service should be removed.
  • -silent - Scan the computer in silent mode. This will not display any windows and allows the program to be used in a centralized way over the network.
  • -dcexact - Automatically detect and cure any known threats.
http://support.kaspersky.com/viruses/disinfection/5350#block3

免安裝版：
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（GOOGLE下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（1DRV下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
檔案大小：4.70 MB

Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28 掃描 Rootkit 清除惡意軟體 相關文章

訪客留言

Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.28 掃描 Rootkit 清除惡意軟體 參考資料

Anti-rootkit utility TDSSKiller - Kaspersky Support
Install a trial version of a Kaspersky Lab product, update databases, and run a full computer scan. Use the free Kaspersky Virus Removal Tool 2015 utility. Safety 101: General signs of a malware infection ...
Anti-rootkit utility TDSSKiller - Kaspersky support - Kaspersky Lab
To disinfect computer from rootkits, use the TDSSKiller utility.
Kaspersky TDSSKiller - Free download and software reviews - CNET Download.com
Kaspersky TDSSKiller from Kaspersky Lab is a free utility that detects and removes rootkits and rootkit-like anomalies. The new version still offers the same streamlined, user-friendly interface, as well as quick scans. Super-easy setup: As soon as you do
Kaspersky Antivirus Protection &amp; Internet Security Software | Kaspersky Lab
Kaspersky Lab is committed to working with premier software and hardware vendors to provide the best security solutions possible. Learn more about them here. Kaspersky Lab Scoops a Series of Best-In-Class AV-TEST Awards for its Internet Security ...
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 惡意軟體移除工具 - 月光下的嘆息!
Rootkit 其實是一種技術，主要是用在修改系統核心以便隱藏特定檔案或處理程序，也因為如此，許多駭客會使用這個技術製作惡意軟體，用來取得使用者電腦的使用權，不過也還好目前市面上有許多免費掃瞄Rootkit的工具，像 Kaspersky TDSSKiller 就是一款惡意 ...
Herramienta TDSSKiller para luchar contra rootkits - Kaspersky support
Para eliminar rootkits de su equipo, use la herramienta TDSSKiller.
Free Virus Protection &amp; Internet Security Downloads | Kaspersky Lab US
Developed by Kaspersky Lab, TDSSKiller is a FREE handy tool that can quickly detect and remove both known and unknown rootkits, which are programs that can hide the presence of malware in your system. Installing TDSSKiller is easy and will scan your ...
Kaspersky TDSSKiller – 卡巴斯基免费 rootkits 病毒清除工具 – 下1个好软件
卡巴斯基是一款老牌的杀毒软件了，杀猪叫声深得人心，现在卡巴斯基推出了免费的 rootkits 病毒清除工具 Kaspersky TDSSKiller，中了 rootkits 病毒的用户可以试试看。 什么是 Rootkit 病毒？ Rootkit 是一种特殊的恶意软件，它的功能是在安装目标上隐藏自身及指定 ...
Utilities - Kaspersky Lab Technical Support
TDSSKiller Version 3.1.0.12 Updated 11.07.2016 ZIP, 4.44 MB EXE, 4.52 MB KASPERSKY LAB END USER LICENSE AGREEMENT IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE TO ALL USERS: CAREFULLY READ THE FOLLOWING LEGAL AGREEMENT BEFORE YOU ...
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.12 免安裝版 - 卡巴斯基免費 rootkit 惡意程式偵測移除工具 - 就是酷資訊網
Kaspersky TDSSKiller 3.1.0.12 免安裝版 – 卡巴斯基免費 rootkit 惡意程式偵測移除工具 By JC 2016-11-22 免費軟體, 安全防 ... Glary Utilities 5.91.0.112 免安裝中文版 – 電腦修復加速、隱私清理工具 File &amp; Image Uploader 7.6.5 免安裝中文版 ...