聖誕節的軟體優惠來囉！！！雖然此刻聖誕節還沒到，不過先來提早告訴大家有哪些優惠，這次的優惠主要在防毒軟體，包含有常見的 McAfee、Trend Micro、Kaspersky、AVG、G Data、Norton 與 Bitdefender 防毒軟體，除了價格優惠之外，更好康的就是免費送你 Windows 10 Pro，這幾乎等於是買到賺到的感覺，若是你剛好需要防毒軟體，又要全新安裝一台電腦的話，這是一個不錯的搭配組合唷！
活動主要的防毒優惠如下：
|產品
|優惠碼
|贈品
|價格（台幣）
|McAfee Antivirus - 1 PC / 1 Year
|TXmas20
|Windows 10 Pro
Oem Key
|460 元
|McAfee AntiVirus Unlimited 1 Year
|575 元
|Trend Micro Antivirus Security-1 PC / 1 Year
|316 元
|Kaspersky Internet Security for for Android- 1 Device / 1 Year
|316 元
|Kaspersky Antivirus - 1 PC / 1 Year
|691 元
|Kaspersky Internet Security - 1 PC / 1 Year
|748 元
|Trend Micro Internet Security-1 PC / 1 Year
|345 元
|AVG Antivirus- 1 PC / 1 Year
|460 元
|G Data Internet Security-1 PC / 1 Year
|547 元
|Norton Security Standard 3- 1 PC / 1 Year
|575 元
|Bitdefender Antivirus Plus-1 PC / 1 Year
|605 元
如何購買？
△ 我以購買 Trend Micro Antivirus Security-1 PC / 1 Year 為範例，將產品加入購物車當中。
△ 之後進入購物車的畫面，請在優惠代碼輸入「TXmas20」點選後方的應用。
△ 之後就可以看到更新的價格為 316.62 元台幣，之後點選結帳繼續。
△ 結帳可以使用訪客身份結帳，只是我是建議大家註冊帳號，所以購買紀錄可以由帳戶直接去查詢。
△ 目前付款的方式有支援 UcreditPro 與信用卡，決定付款方式後繼續下一步。
△ 最後確認帳單金額，若是沒有錯的話，就點選下訂單囉！
△ 完成結帳程序之後，應該就會看到已收到訂單的畫面。
△ 之後可能要稍微等待一下，就可以在信箱中收到防毒序號，下方也會有提供下載連結。
△ 再過一下下也就可以收到 Windows 10 Pro 的序號，安裝方式參考Windows 10 安裝步驟教學，第一次安裝就上手！下載可以參考Windows 10/8/7、Office 2007/2010/2013/2016 安裝光碟直接下載，Windows ISO Downloader 輕鬆搞定！
△ 安裝防毒時輸入剛剛所取得的序號。
△ 結果序號可以順利繼續安裝步驟，但是啟用時卻說無法啟用，我猜可能是序號有地區限制，這個是比較難以預期的，我也很難替大家測試每款防毒是否能啟動，這點大家也請留意囉！萬一序號上有任何問題（當然包含贈送的 Windows 10 ），可以從官方聯繫表單或是直接寄信到 g2deal@outlook.com 去聯繫唷！
完整優惠清單
所有防毒軟體優惠：https://www.g2deal.com/anti-virus-software.html
有送 Win10 Pro 的防毒優惠：https://www.g2deal.com/christmas-big-sale-2019.html
以上都可以使用聖誕活動 20% 折扣碼：TXmas20