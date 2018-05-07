7-zip 18.05 高效能免費壓縮軟體，請盡速檢查軟體版本

看到這篇軟體文章，請檢查你電腦中的 7-zip 軟體是否已經更新到最新版本，目前最新版本為 18.05，之前的版本已經被網路安全中心 Center for Internet Security（CIS）檢測出有嚴重的漏洞，這漏洞可以讓攻擊者直接存取電腦中的資料，包含編輯與刪除，甚至可以安裝更多惡意軟體，簡單來說這漏洞能取得最高管理者帳號權限，可以為所欲為的控制你的電腦，最新版本已經將漏洞更新完成，也請大家速速更新！參考資訊


7-Zip 是一款自由及開放原始碼軟體，大部份原始碼以 GNU LGPL 許可證發布，亦有部份以 BSD 3-clause 許可證發布，另有部分受 unRAR 許可證限制。

7-Zip 主要特性：

    * 以 LZMA 演算法製作出高壓縮率的 7z 格式
    * 7-Zip 是基於 GNU LGPL 之下散佈的自由軟體
    * 支援格式：
          o 壓縮、解壓：7z、ZIP、GZIP、BZIP2 和 TAR
          o 僅解壓：RAR、CAB、ARJ、LZH、CHM、Z、CPIO、RPM 和 DEB
    * 對於 ZIP 和 GZIP 格式，7-Zip 提供比 PKZip 和 WinZip 高 2~10% 的壓縮比
    * 7z 格式自解壓縮檔
    * 整合 Windows Shell
    * 檔案管理器
    * 命令列版本
    * 支援 FAR Manager 插件
    * 本地化 (含英文) 66 種

7-Zip is an open source file archiver predominantly for the Microsoft Windows operating system. It operates either as a command line program or with a graphical user interface. It also features integration with the Windows shell environment. 7-Zip is free software, distributed under the GNU LGPL license.

Features:

    * High compression ratio in new 7z format with LZMA compression
    * 7-Zip is free software distributed under the GNU LGPL
    * Supported formats: 7z, ZIP, CAB, RAR, ARJ, GZIP, BZIP2, Z, TAR, CPIO, RPM and DEB
    * For ZIP and GZIP formats 7-Zip provides compression ratio that is 2-10 % better than ratio provided by PKZip and WinZip
    * Self-extracting capability for 7z format
    * Integration with Windows Shell
    * Powerful File Manager
    * Powerful command line version
    * Plugin for FAR Manager
    * Localizations for 55 languages

其實大家應該都比較習慣使用winrar這款解壓縮軟體，我也相信大多人應該都沒有版權吧，因此像winrar這樣方便好用的軟體我在公司就會捨棄使用，取而代之就是功能一樣棒的7-zip Portable，，其實操作起來差不多，介面使用也類似，而且壓縮的功能更好^^

32bit 安裝版：
7z1805.exe（官方下載）
7z1805.exe（MediaFire下載）
7z1805.exe（Rapidgator下載）
7z1805.exe（YunFile下載）
檔案大小：1.13 MB

64bit 免安裝版：
7z1805-x64.exe（官方下載）
7z1805-x64.exe（MediaFire下載）
7z1805-x64.exe（Rapidgator下載）
7z1805-x64.exe（YunFile下載）
檔案大小：1.37 MB

免安裝版：
7-Zip Portable 18.05.7z（MediaFire下載）
7-Zip Portable 18.05.7z（Rapidgator下載）
7-Zip Portable 18.05.7z（YunFile下載）
7-Zip Portable 18.05.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：2.11 MB
