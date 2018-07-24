電腦使用不怕系統壞掉，最怕硬碟壞掉，當硬碟有壞軌時就如火車開在不牢固的鐵軌上一樣，哪一天會出軌都不知道，這樣形容有可怕嗎？之前有分享過 Macrorit Disk Scanner Free 是免費版本，而這次限時免費的是 Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 專業版本，多了自動關機、同時掃描多顆硬碟、多顆硬碟掃描報告的功能，雖然說免費版就足夠了，不過專業版還是有點優勢，有需要的就趕快來取用吧！
限時免費：https://sharewareonsale.com/s/free-macrorit-disk-scanner-pro-100-discount
△ 將該填寫的資訊填寫完成後 GIVE IT TO ME NOW 繼續。
△ 最後就可以取得軟體下載連結，以及這次活動的專業版序號。安裝版、免安裝版可以到文末下載。
△ 啟動軟體後，點選 Activate 進入輸入序號頁面。
△ 將剛剛所取得的序號填入，點選 Activate 啟動。
△ 看到以上畫面就代表啟用成功囉！
選取要掃描的硬碟，Scan Now 就可以開始掃描囉！！！
https://macrorit.com/disk-surface-test/disk-surface-test.html
免安裝版：
Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 4.3.0.7z（MediaFire下載）
Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 4.3.0.7z（Rapidgator下載）
Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 4.3.0.7z（ZippyShare下載）
Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 4.3.0.7z（YunFile下載）
Macrorit Disk Scanner Pro 4.3.0.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：5.8 MB
安裝版：
mscanner-pro-setup.exe（MediaFire下載）
mscanner-pro-setup.exe（Rapidgator下載）
mscanner-pro-setup.exe（ZippyShare下載）
mscanner-pro-setup.exe（YunFile下載）
檔案大小：8.35 MB
更多資訊請參考：
