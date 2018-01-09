Super Nintendo Emulator 是一款線上懷舊任天堂模擬器，讓大家可以回味一下超任時代的遊戲，包含最後一款在超任的七龍珠Z Hyper Dimension、街頭霸王等，總共包含 270 款遊戲，全部都可以線上玩，一打開的當下，真的掉入回憶的漩渦啊，忍不住把所有經典遊戲都回憶了一遍，就算沒有買復刻版超任，一樣有滿滿的回憶，只差在不是手把，而是利用鍵盤操作這點有點可惜，既然是免費的也別要求太多啦 XD，要經典的可以參考超級任天堂 Super NES Classic Edition 復刻迷你版，或說我買了沒有開箱啊^^。
Super Nintendo Emulator：http://super-nintendo-emulator.com/
△ 點擊想玩的遊戲後，會跑出上圖的載入字樣，做得比較不明顯，一度還以為怎麼沒反應，但等個大約一分鐘就有啦！
△ 遊戲是用 Flash 跑的，點選右方的灰色區域 Click here to play the game...
△ 來了來了，看到這個畫面就高潮了 XD
△ 我已掉入回憶漩渦，爬不起來啦，好想一口氣玩到最後～
超任遊戲線上玩遊戲：
- Spider Man Separation Anxiety
- Street Racer
- Street Fighter II Turbo - Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter II The new challengers
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles 4 - Turtles in Time
- Legend of zelda a link to the past
- Toy Story
- The Lion King
- The King of Dragons
- Tetris Battle Gaiden
- Tetris Attack
- Teenage Mutant Hero
- Super Turrican
- Super Star Wars
- Super R-Type
- Super Ghouls'n Ghost
- Super Double Dragon
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Campeones 3
- Super Buster Bros
- Stunt Race FX
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Star Fox
- Spawn
- Secret of Evermore
- Rockn' Roll Racing
- Ranma ½: Hidden Treasure
- R-Type 3
- Puzzle Bobble
- Prince of Persia
- Power Rangers
- Power Instinct
- Out of This World
- Ninja Warriors
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Micro Machines 2
- Megaman X
- Magic Sword
- Legend of Zelda
- Kirbys Dream Land 3
- Killer Instinct
- Jurassic Park 2
- Flashback
- Final Fight 3
- F-Zero
- Equinox
- Earthworm Jim 1
- Dragon Ball Z Super Butouden 3
- Dragon Ball Z Super Butouden 2
- Dragon Ball Z Hyper Dymension
- Doraemon 4
- Doom
- Donkey Kong Country 3
- Donkey Kong Country 2
- Donkey Kong Country
- Cool Spot
- Bust A Move
- Barts Nightmare
- Aladdin
- Street Fighter II
