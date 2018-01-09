Super Nintendo Emulator 超任模擬器，線上 270 款遊戲讓你回味經典

2018-01-09 10:10:51 9M87
超級瑪莉歐

Super Nintendo Emulator 是一款線上懷舊任天堂模擬器，讓大家可以回味一下超任時代的遊戲，包含最後一款在超任的七龍珠Z Hyper Dimension、街頭霸王等，總共包含 270 款遊戲，全部都可以線上玩，一打開的當下，真的掉入回憶的漩渦啊，忍不住把所有經典遊戲都回憶了一遍，就算沒有買復刻版超任，一樣有滿滿的回憶，只差在不是手把，而是利用鍵盤操作這點有點可惜，既然是免費的也別要求太多啦 XD，要經典的可以參考超級任天堂 Super NES Classic Edition 復刻迷你版，或說我買了沒有開箱啊^^。

Super Nintendo Emulator：http://super-nintendo-emulator.com/

任天堂 模擬器 Nintendo 超級瑪莉 線上玩
超任 懷舊遊戲
△ 進入網站後所有遊戲就在眼前

超級瑪莉歐

△ 點擊想玩的遊戲後，會跑出上圖的載入字樣，做得比較不明顯，一度還以為怎麼沒反應，但等個大約一分鐘就有啦！

復刻 超任 模擬器 線上玩

△ 遊戲是用 Flash 跑的，點選右方的灰色區域 Click here to play the game...

任天堂 模擬器 Nintendo 超級瑪莉 線上玩

△ 來了來了，看到這個畫面就高潮了 XD

任天堂 模擬器 Nintendo 超級瑪莉 線上玩

△ 我已掉入回憶漩渦，爬不起來啦，好想一口氣玩到最後～

超任遊戲線上玩遊戲：
  • Spider Man Separation Anxiety
  • Street Racer
  • Street Fighter II Turbo - Hyper Fighting
  • Street Fighter II The new challengers
  • Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles 4 - Turtles in Time
  • Legend of zelda a link to the past
  • Toy Story
  • The Lion King
  • The King of Dragons
  • Tetris Battle Gaiden
  • Tetris Attack
  • Teenage Mutant Hero
  • Super Turrican
  • Super Star Wars
  • Super R-Type
  • Super Ghouls'n Ghost
  • Super Double Dragon
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Campeones 3
  • Super Buster Bros
  • Stunt Race FX
  • Street Fighter Alpha 2
  • Star Fox
  • Spawn
  • Secret of Evermore
  • Rockn' Roll Racing
  • Ranma ½: Hidden Treasure
  • R-Type 3
  • Puzzle Bobble
  • Prince of Persia
  • Power Rangers
  • Power Instinct
  • Out of This World
  • Ninja Warriors
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Micro Machines 2
  • Megaman X
  • Magic Sword
  • Legend of Zelda
  • Kirbys Dream Land 3
  • Killer Instinct
  • Jurassic Park 2
  • Flashback
  • Final Fight 3
  • F-Zero
  • Equinox
  • Earthworm Jim 1
  • Dragon Ball Z Super Butouden 3
  • Dragon Ball Z Super Butouden 2
  • Dragon Ball Z Hyper Dymension
  • Doraemon 4
  • Doom
  • Donkey Kong Country 3
  • Donkey Kong Country 2
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • Cool Spot
  • Bust A Move
  • Barts Nightmare
  • Aladdin
  • Street Fighter II

Super Nintendo Emulator：http://super-nintendo-emulator.com/

