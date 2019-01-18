為什麼開大檔案容易當機？因為通常會將檔案內容載入到記憶體之內，記憶體容量無法負荷的時候，就會有軟體當掉的狀況發生，小檔案不會有感覺，超過 GB 的檔案就會超級有感覺，而 PilotEdit 免費版本可以支援到 4GB 的檔案，雖然說大家可能用的機會不會太高，不過千萬得記得有這樣的好工具唷！

免費版本功能：



1. PilotEdit Lite supports files larger than 4GB

Edit files larger than 10GB.

Download/upload files larger than 4GB through FTP.



2. UNICODE files and DOS/UNIX files are fully supported by PilotEdit

Automatically detect text file encoding.

Change encoding of multiple files from one kind of encoding to another.

PilotEdit will adjust text encoding automatically when you copy/paste between files of different encodings.



3. Self-defined file types and key words high-lightening

PilotEdit supports more than 20 kinds of file types.

Define your own file types.

Support line-continuation characters.

Define different TAB and indent for different file types.

For example, a user may input TAB for C/C++ and four blanks for Java by pressing "TAB".



4. HEX mode

Input, delete, cut, copy and paste in HEX mode.

Find/replace in HEX mode.

Automatically detect file encoding when you change from HEX mode to text mode.

Endless undo/redo in both HEX mode and text mode.



5. Column mode

A char input through keyboard will be inserted into all the selected lines in column mode.

A single-line string pasted will be inserted into all the selected lines in column mode.

Multiple-line text pasted will be inserted into the selected lines line by line in column mode.



6. Endless undo/redo

You may undo/redo even after you switch between text mode and HEX mode.



7. Word wrap



8. Edit FTP files

Open/save as FTP files.

Delete multiple FTP directories and files.

Upload/download multiple FTP directories and files.



9. Multiple-line find/replace

Find/replace multiple-line text.

Find/replace multiple-line text through regular expression.



10. File comparison and merging

Compare two directories.



11. Self-defined string table

Add a pre-defined string by just one click.

Add pre-defined strings before and after the selected text.



12. Regular expression

Regular expression generator.

Find/replace strings defined by regular expression.

Find/replace multiple-line text through regular expression.



13. File group

File group enable you to open multiple files by just one click.



14. Find/replace in multiple directories

Find a string in multiple directories.

Replace a string in multiple directories.



15. Save the selected files as new files with the old directory structure

Copy the selected files together with the directory structure.

免安裝版：檔案大小：9.39 MB