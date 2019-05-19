Google瀏覽器的快速一直是我想要追求的，每次打開自己網站都覺得飛快XD，免安裝版大家也可以試用看看囉！
Google Chrome 有何優點？
網路瀏覽器可說是電腦上最重要的軟體。您在網路上的大部分時間都花在瀏覽器中。不管是搜尋、聊天、寫信、購物，還是理財、讀報、看影片，幾乎都少不了瀏覽器。
速度
Google Chrome 的設計旨在盡各種可能的方式縮短時間：不僅可迅速從桌面啟動、瞬間載入網頁，還可迅速執行複雜的網路應用程式。進一步瞭解 Google Chrome 的速度優勢。
簡單易用
Google Chrome 的視窗清爽簡約。
Google Chrome 也包含兼顧效能與使用便利性所設計的功能。例如，您可以從相同的方塊搜尋及瀏覽，並依個人喜好快速且輕鬆地排列分頁。
安全性
為了讓您更安心地悠遊網路，Google Chrome 具有多項防護機制，例如內建惡意軟體與網路釣魚防護、自動更新以確保瀏覽器採用最新版的安全性更新等等。進一步瞭解 Google Chrome 安全性功能。
更多功能
Chrome 內建許多實用功能，包括瀏覽器的翻譯功能、應用程式、擴充功能以及主題等等。進一步瞭解 Google Chrome 最新推出、最受喜愛的功能。
更多Google Chrome關於請參照
http://www.google.com.tw/chrome
32bit 免安裝版：
GoogleChromePortable 74.0.3729.131.7z（GOOGLE下載）
GoogleChromePortable 74.0.3729.131.7z（1DRV下載）
GoogleChromePortable 74.0.3729.131.7z（NOFILE下載）
GoogleChromePortable 74.0.3729.131.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：53.90 MB
64bit 免安裝版：
GoogleChromePortable64 74.0.3729.131.7z（GOOGLE下載）
GoogleChromePortable64 74.0.3729.131.7z（1DRV下載）
GoogleChromePortable64 74.0.3729.131.7z（NOFILE下載）
GoogleChromePortable64 74.0.3729.131.7z（本站下載）
檔案大小：57.88 MB