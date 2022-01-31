如您有寫過程式就會瞭解，當您在改版時，在新的程式碼與舊的程式碼之間到底有哪些不同之處，的確會讓您傷一些腦細胞。或者您曾撰寫兩份以上的文字檔案，內容稍有差異，但要從頭查起，可能會相當累人，這時候就可以利用 WinMerge 來幫您「自動」比對。WinMerge 會將兩個檔案內容做比對，並在相異之處以高亮度的方式顯示，讓使用者可以很快的查知，並且您可以直接讓左方的文件內容直接覆蓋至右方，或者反過來也可，這對需要常常修改檔案內容的朋友來說，會是相當便利的一個功能。

WinMerge目前是採用「開放原始碼」的方式，讓大家可以共同來增加這軟體的功能，如您對撰寫應用軟體程式碼有興趣的話，也可以加入其發展行列呢。

WinMerge is an Open Source visual text file differencing and merging tool for Win32 platforms. It is highly useful for determing what has changed between project versions, and then merging changes between versions.

Features

* Visual differencing and merging of text files

* Flexible editor with syntax highlighting, line numbers and word-wrap

* Handles DOS, UNIX and MAC text file formats

* Unicode support

* Difference pane shows current difference in two vertical panes

* Location pane shows map of files compared

* Highlights differences inside lines in file compare

* Regular Expression based file filters in directory compare allow excluding and including items

* Moved lines detection in file compare

* Creates patch files

* Shell Integration (supports 64-bit Windows versions)

* Rudimentary Visual SourceSafe and Rational ClearCase integration

* Archive file support using 7-Zip

* Plugin support

* Localizable interface via resource DLL

* Online manual and installed HTML Help manual

http://winmerge.org/

免安裝版：

WinMergePortable 2.16.18.7z（GOOGLE下載）

WinMergePortable 2.16.18.7z（1DRV下載）

WinMergePortable 2.16.18.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）

WinMergePortable 2.16.18.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）

WinMergePortable 2.16.18.7z（MEGA下載）

檔案大小：9.72 MB