到底網路忙不忙碌你怎麼知道？需要即時知道目前網路忙碌的狀態有軟體輔助最 方便囉！NetWorx 是一套可以即時觀看網路流量的工具，用顏色可以區別出上傳或是下載的流量， 網路的忙碌狀態馬上就清楚明白囉！

除了基本的流量圖之外，還有碼表的功能，可以自己在一段時間內測出網路量量狀態平均值等；此外還有附加一些網路除錯的小功能，traceroute、ping還有netstats，算是頗方便的軟體囉！

* Added a hidden setting to disable TCP/UDP tracking in the Ignore LAN mode.

* Added Mobile Broadband support for monitoring as all available connections.

* Added showing units on the graph (configurable in the hidden settings).

* Added email notifications for short-term conditions.

* Fixed crashing if UPnP was not ready at startup.

http://www.softperfect.com/products /networx/

免安裝版：

NetWorx 6.2.5.7z（GOOGLE下載）

NetWorx 6.2.5.7z（1DRV下載）

NetWorx 6.2.5.7z（BANKUPLOAD下載）

NetWorx 6.2.5.7z（本站下載）

檔案大小：5.94 MB

免安裝版：（最終免費版）

NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（MediaFire下載）

NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（Rapidgator下載）

NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（ZippyShare下載）

NetWorx 5.5.5.rar（本站下載）

檔案大小：3.71 MB