到底網路忙不忙碌你怎麼知道？需要即時知道目前網路忙碌的狀態有軟體輔助最
除了基本的流量圖之外，還有碼表的功能，可以自己在一段時間內測出網路量量
* Added a hidden setting to disable TCP/UDP tracking in the Ignore LAN mode.
* Added Mobile Broadband support for monitoring as all available connections.
* Added showing units on the graph (configurable in the hidden settings).
* Added email notifications for short-term conditions.
* Fixed crashing if UPnP was not ready at startup.
http://www.softperfect.com/products
