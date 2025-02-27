Trellix Stinger 13.0.0.295 免費隨身掃毒殺毒工具（McAfee Stinger）

Trellix Stinger 13.0.0.295 免費隨身掃毒殺毒工具（McAfee Stinger）

我在隨身碟裡通會放一些掃毒工具，可以對電腦有簡易的檢測，哈哈～因為常常有被要求看看電腦的命運，在檢測別人電腦前最好先掃毒一下，避免忙了半天才發現是病毒作祟；除此之外在更新這些掃毒軟體時，順便檢測自己的電腦是否安全，搭配上不同的掃毒工具交叉掃描，至少感覺會更安全一點。

McAfee AVERT Stinger 是 McAfee 的免費掃毒軟體，現在已經更名為 McAfee Stinger，雖然沒有即時防護的功能，但是至少可以對整個系統執行掃毒動作，只要定期更新最新的執行檔就可以了，而且也還支援Command的執行方式，方便儲存掃描的紀錄，若是專門維護Client端的網管人員，透過Commnad的運作的確會方便不少。

New Detections:
- Exploit-CVE2020-1058
- Exploit-CVE2020-1060.a
- Exploit-CVE2020-1060.b
- Exploit-cve2020-1062.a
- Exploit-cve2020-1135
- Exploit-cve2020-1143.a
- Exploit-cve2020-1153.a
- FlyStudio-Agent
- Generic exploit.ma
- Generic trojan.kf
- Generic trojan.kg
- Generic trojan.kk
- Generic trojan.ky
- LNK/Downloader.ch
- Ransom-LockBit
- Ransom-Sodnkibi
- Trojan-AutoIt.p
- Trojan-BlueNoroff
- Trojan-Packed.c

Enhanced Detections:
- Coinminer.l
- Exploit-CVE2019-1367
- FakeAV-DZ
- Generic Trojan.arc
- Generic Trojan.kg
- Generic Trojan.li
- Generic Trojan.lj
- Generic Trojan.ll
- Generic trojan.jz
- Generic trojan.kh
- Generic-Trojan.z
- PS/Agent.bv
- Trojan-AitInject.aq
- Trojan-CoinMiner.n
- Trojan-PWS.k
- Trojan-Ransom.a
- Trojan-Ransom.b
- Trojan-Trickbot.d
- VBObfus.g

https://www.mcafee.com/en-us/consumer-corporate/mcafee-labs/free-tools/stinger.html

McAfee Stinger.exe（官方下載）
檔案大小：9.6 MB

McAfee Stinger x64.exe（官方下載）
檔案大小：10.7 MB

2025-02-27
