WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

圖片噪點太多怎麼辦？夜晚拍照 ISO 拉太高品質不佳如何處理？交給 WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪工具就對了！主要的功能有圖片降噪、人像美肌、不同的情境下優化照片、批次降噪，一切的操作都非常簡單，就算你是非專業的玩家，也可以很輕鬆的處理圖片唷！目前 WidsMob Denoise 限時免費當中，若你的電腦裡少了這樣的工具，就趕快收下囉！

限時免費：https://sharewareonsale.com/s/free-widsmob-denoise-100-discount

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 從活動頁面點選 DOWNLOAD WIDSMOB DENOISE NOW。

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 將該填寫的資訊填寫完成後 GIVE IT TO ME NOW 繼續。

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 最後就可以取得軟體下載連結，以及這次活動的序號。免安裝版可以到文末下載。

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 開啟軟體後將剛剛所取得的序號填入，點選註冊啟動。

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 看到以上畫面就代表啟用成功囉！

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

△ 軟體的使用非常簡單，將照片導入之後，其實一切就完成了！可以即時比較差異，也能調整亮度、濃度與清晰度！

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

Versatile Image Noiseware

WidsMob Denoise should be an easy noise reduction program for both smartphones and camcorders with different photo formats. It is an ultimate solution to remove noise for portrait as well as landscape photographs. Whether taking shoots for moving staff, under lowlight environment, touch up the old images or portrait, you can get the desired effects with ease.

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

Excellent Photo Beautifier

Beautify photos with one click. You might take shots with smartphone or other devices more than ever before, which has film grain, JPEG compression artifacts and other imperfections. Even if you use the camcorder, Luminance noise and Chrominance noise are inevitable. WidsMob Denoise is the all rounded noise reduction software to get a better image without noise.

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

Optimize Photos in Different Scenarios

Noiseware to optimize photos shot in different scenarios. Whether it is a lowlight environment with high ISO, no flash environment, or take shot for moving stuff, it maintains better details, colors and textures of the photos when fixing blurry photos or JPEG artifacts. Even if there is a portrait image, the program is able to touch-up skin and smooth face with advanced algorithms.

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

Reduce Noise in Batch

Reduce noise for photos in batch. The noise reduction software is able to deal noise of images in JPEG, TIFF and RAW formats. Whether reduce image noise for digital photos or iPhone photos, you can simply import all images for noise reduction and portrait touch-up in few seconds. It just delivers exceptional detail, outstanding image quality and a distinctive natural look.

WidsMob Denoise 圖片降噪

Super Easy Process

Just add the images taken with iPhone, Android phone or camcorders, you can adjust the parameters to Luminance noise, Chrominance noise and Sharpness to get a better result for the photos. Even if you are not a technician, you can get the result simply by adjust the effects with instant preview.

https://www.widsmob.com/denoise

Windows 免安裝版：
WidsMob Denoise.7z（GOOGLE下載）
WidsMob Denoise.7z（1DRV下載）
WidsMob Denoise.7z（MEDIAFIRE下載）
WidsMob Denoise.7z（RAPIDGATOR下載）
WidsMob Denoise.7z（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：13.42 MB

Mac 版本：
WidsMob Denoise.dmg（GOOGLE下載）
WidsMob Denoise.dmg（1DRV下載）
WidsMob Denoise.dmg（MEDIAFIRE下載）
WidsMob Denoise.dmg（RAPIDGATOR下載）
WidsMob Denoise.dmg（MEGA下載）
檔案大小：9.56 MB

